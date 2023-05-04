Tyler Lockett real estate agency becomes Seahawks sponsor

The real estate company owned by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett — LivNServe — has become an official sponsor of the Seahawks, making it one of the first partnerships between a player and the team he currently plays for.

Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett’s real estate team, LivNServe Real Estate, is now the “official realtor” of the Seahawks, making Lockett what might the first player whose company is an official sponsor of the team on which he plays.https://t.co/9KrgkQShcR pic.twitter.com/zuUDEC58QT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

“Truly Blessed and thankful to announce that my Real Estate Team LivNServe Real Estate under Keller Williams are the Official Sponsors/Realtors of the Seattle Seahawks!! God you get all the Glory!!” Lockett wrote on Twitter in wake of the announcement.

His recently reunited teammate Bobby Wagner made sure to celebrate the announcement on Twitter.

The eight-year NFL veteran became a licensed real estate agent in Washington in 2021, the same year Lockett signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with the Seahawks that included $37 million guaranteed. LivNServe features houses for sale in Seattle, Kirkland, Bellevue, Sammamish, Bainbridge Island, and Bothell, in addition to having listings in Texas. The real estate agency even has pathways to buy homes from homeowners.

Windermere Real Estate was the Seahawks’ previous real estate partner for the past six years.

Lockett has pursued numerous passions when not on the gridiron, including appearing at various open mics and poetry slams throughout the Seattle area. Writing and performing poetry — primarily focused on hope, inspiration, and his love of God — has been a focus since his teenage years. He recently published a book of poems titled “Reflection” in 2019.

In addition to his real estate and poetry pursuits, the former three-time All-Pro has also hosted free youth football camps and has been an ambassador for a variety of charities, receiving multiple nominations for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and a 2021 nomination for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.