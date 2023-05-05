Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Deputy shot in Ballard eviction to be released from hospital

May 5, 2023, 11:58 AM

eviction notice ballard eviction...

Detective shot in Ballard while serving eviction notice. (Sam Campbell)

(Sam Campbell)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A King County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot while serving an eviction notice in Ballard is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

Detective David Easterly was shot March 20, serving an eviction notice at a home at the 800 block of NW 54th Street alongside two other deputies. A shootout occurred between the person being evicted and the deputies, with Easterly being shot in the chest.

Suspect dead after King County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Ballard

“One of the deputies was struck in the initial gunfire, the subject then retreated back into the residence. While they’re rendering aid to that detective — the sheriff’s deputy — they later found out that the individual inside was deceased,” Meghan Black, with the Independent Force Investigative Team King County, said at a press conference after the incident.

Easterly was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was being treated for his injuries. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital mid-morning Friday.

The alleged suspect involved in the deputy-involved shooting was found dead in the apartment, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local News

Bob Ferguson...

L.B. Gilbert

WA AG, DSHS fined $200K for withholding evidence

The Washington AG's Office and DSHS were fined $200,000 in what a judge has called an "egregious" withholding of evidence.

15 hours ago

oktoberfest...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Leavenworth announces return of Oktoberfest

The event has been scheduled for Sept. 29 to 30, Oct. 6 to 7, and Oct. 13 to 14, through the mountain town.

15 hours ago

rainier...

Bill Kaczaraba

National Park Service eyes changes at Mount Rainier Park

The National Park Service (NPS) is considering timed entry for Mount Rainier National Park in a plan intended to address visitor experience issues.

15 hours ago

Westlake Station light rail hole...

Micki Gamez

Crews begin work on hole in Westlake Station, plan to finish next week

Damage to the Westlake Station ceiling found last Friday was more significant than Sound Transit originally thought, prompting the agency to close it.

15 hours ago

i-5...

Nate Connors

Sports, parades, Revive I-5 will impede Seattle traffic this weekend

From sports to parades and the return of Revive I-5, expect plenty of traffic through downtown Seattle this weekend.

15 hours ago

All northbound express lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. (WSDOT)...

Bill Kaczaraba

I-5 traffic issues – Express lanes closed in Seattle through afternoon commute

The I-5 express lanes closed Friday afternoon following a fatal accident involving a fuel spill through downtown Seattle.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Deputy shot in Ballard eviction to be released from hospital