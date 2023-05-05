Deputy shot in Ballard eviction to be released from hospital

A King County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot while serving an eviction notice in Ballard is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

Detective David Easterly was shot March 20, serving an eviction notice at a home at the 800 block of NW 54th Street alongside two other deputies. A shootout occurred between the person being evicted and the deputies, with Easterly being shot in the chest.

Suspect dead after King County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Ballard

“One of the deputies was struck in the initial gunfire, the subject then retreated back into the residence. While they’re rendering aid to that detective — the sheriff’s deputy — they later found out that the individual inside was deceased,” Meghan Black, with the Independent Force Investigative Team King County, said at a press conference after the incident.

Easterly was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was being treated for his injuries. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital mid-morning Friday.

The alleged suspect involved in the deputy-involved shooting was found dead in the apartment, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.