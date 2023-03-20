Suspect remains barricaded after King County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Ballard

Updated 11:50 a.m.

Scene is secure. Independent Force Investigation Team – King County IFIT-KC has been contacted and will be assuming investigation. https://t.co/4nKtYBy0ea — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 20, 2023

Updated 11:35 a.m.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell reports it’s not clear if the suspect who may have shot a King County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested. The deputy remains in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center. An eyewitness tells Sam she heard 5-6 shots fired around the time of the incident. The police presence appears to be shrinking, but police are still asking people to avoid the area,

Updated 11:25 a.m.

Susan Gregg from Harborview Medical Center says that the Sheriff’s deputy shot in Ballard is in critical condition.

Updated 11:10 a.m.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell reports a King County Sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition after being shot in Ballard. Dozens of law enforcement and a SWAT team have arrived on the scene. Officers are in body armor. They are using a megaphone in an effort to speak with a suspect barricaded in a white apartment building near 53rd and 8th. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Updated 11:00 a.m.

DEVELOPING: Heavy and growing police/SWAT presence in Ballard after authorities say a King County Sheriff’s Deputy detective was shot. Suspect appears to be barricaded in a white apartment building where police are surrounding, some taking cover behind cars. pic.twitter.com/uZw9Jpmk6m — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) March 20, 2023

Update 10:40 a.m.

Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Office on scene with barricaded subject in the 800 block Northwest 54th Street. KCSO Detective sustained gunshot wound. Transported to the hospital and in stable condition. Please stay out of the area. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 20, 2023

Original

A King County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday morning during an eviction notice in Ballard. The suspect is now barricaded inside his home as the deputy was transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH.

There is currently significant police activity in the 800 block of NW 54th Street, reports KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell.

HAPPENING NOW: A King County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood during what I’m told was an eviction notice. The suspect is now barricaded inside his home as the deputy was transported to Harborview Medical Center. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 20, 2023

The incident happened just off Market Street in Ballard.

Seattle Transit reports Route 44 is rerouted in both directions off of NW Market St between 3rd Ave NW and 8th Ave NW and will travel instead via NW 65th St, 3rd Ave NW and 8th Ave NW, due to police activity.

Route 44 is rerouted in both directions off of NW Market St between 3rd Ave NW and 8th Ave NW, and will travel instead via NW 65th St, 3rd Ave NW and 8th Ave NW, due to police activity. https://t.co/pDKGkY26pk — King County Metro Transit Alerts 🚏🚍⚠️ (@kcmetroalerts) March 20, 2023

