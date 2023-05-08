Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Puyallup dam faces ‘biggest environmental crime’ fine of $1M

May 8, 2023, 3:49 PM

puyallup dam...

Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project. (Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times via AP)

(Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times via AP)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington Attorney General’s office just issued the largest fine for an environmental crime in state history after the Pierce County Superior Court ordered a hydroelectric dam on the Puyallup River pay $1 million to restore the river.

Electron Hydro, LLC operates a hydroelectric dam on the Puyallup River, and while working on the construction of a temporary bypass channel, the dam placed artificial field turf onto the riverbed. The artificial turf contained toxic chemicals in the rubber crumbs, which ended up in the river.

As lawsuits mount, government looks into removing Electron Dam

Workers were directed by COO Thom Fischer to place artificial turf and crumb rubber that contain toxic chemicals into the riverbed. Workers then diverted the river, which ripped the liner and caused toxic debris to flow into the Puyallup River for approximately 10 days before agencies ordered them to stop work at the site.

Electron Hydro estimated it placed approximately 2,400 square yards of turf material.

In late October, Lisa Anderson, environmental attorney for the Puyallup Tribe, said broken pieces of the turf can still be seen in the river today.

The crumb rubber in the turf that Electron Hydro placed in the river contained 6PPD-Quinone, which is highly toxic to Coho Salmon, an important salmon population in the river which Puyallup Tribal Fisheries helps maintain with acclimation pods upstream of the site.

Charges against the company included violations of the state’s Water Pollution Control Act, Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Code, Shoreline Management Act, and Pierce County Code.

The company and Fischer pleaded guilty in February to a gross misdemeanor violation for the unlawful hydraulic project. On May 5, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Philip Sorenson sentenced Electron Hydro to pay $250,000 in penalties, the corporate maximum sentence, and Fischer to pay $5,000 in penalties. Fischer was also sentenced to 364 days in jail, suspended as long as he complies with his sentence and does not violate the law again.

Electron Hydro will also pay $745,000 in restitution to the Puyallup Tribal Fisheries to clean up the environmental damage done to the rivers.

“This outcome directs critical resources towards restoring the Puyallup River from the damage caused by Electron Hydro’s criminal conduct,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement. “The Puyallup Tribe has been a steward of the Puyallup River for generations, and the Puyallup Tribal Fisheries is best positioned to preserve, restore and enhance the river.”

The artificial turf pollution prompted Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier to call for the dam’s removal in September 2020.

“There are a lot of different people who have looked at this and said, ‘We need to finish this, we need to shut this down and move on, and start restoring the fish run and letting the river recover,’” Dammeier said.

“It’s just time, this dam has outlived its purpose.”

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Seattle Public Library announces plan for young adults nationwide to access banned books

Seattle Public Library has announced a plan for teens and young adults across the United States to access books and audiobooks

16 hours ago

west seattle...

Sam Campbell

Man found dead in middle of West Seattle street

A 41-year-old man was found dead with a suspected gunshot wound lying in the middle of a West Seattle neighborhood street Monday.

16 hours ago

Wenatchee river...

L.B. Gilbert

Man dead in rafting accident on Wenatchee River

A Cashmere man died after a rafting accident on the Wenatchee River last Thursday near the central Washington town of Leavenworth.

16 hours ago

wa notify...

L.B. Gilbert

Department of Health sunsets COVID-19 exposure app WA Notify

The Washington DOH announced Monday that its COVID-19 exposure notification smartphone app, WA Notify, is going away in a few weeks.

16 hours ago

Tacoma police...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma man stabbed to death in grocery store parking lot

The Pierce County medical examiner has determined a man who died last week in a grocery store parking lot in Tacoma was stabbed to death.

16 hours ago

Duwamish River oil spill...

L.B. Gilbert

EPA invests $290M on Duwamish River clean-up project

A Seattle councilmember and environmental advocates highlighted the toxic waterways of the Duwamish River with a boat tour on Saturday.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Puyallup dam faces ‘biggest environmental crime’ fine of $1M