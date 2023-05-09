Amtrak suspends service to Portland due to landslide

A landslide in Clark County caused Amtrak to cancel all trains between Portland and Seattle.

On Monday, the rail company BNSF reported the landslide six miles north of Vancouver, Wash., saying the tracks were blocked. Due to an unforeseen blocking event on the tracks between Kelso (KEL) and Vancouver (VAN) all tracks in the area are temporarily closed until further notice. For assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) May 8, 2023

Amtrak said that service on the Cascades and Coast Starlight trains will be impacted until at least Wednesday as they work to clear the blockage. Bus service is being provided for those affected. New Amtrak departure increases daily trips across Cascadia region

Amtrak currently operates four daily round-trip trains between Portland and Seattle on the Cascades route and recently reopened their route between Seattle and Vancouver, BC. Coast Starlight runs daily from Seattle to Los Angeles.

Train service between Portland and Eugene is not impacted and operates normally.