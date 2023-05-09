Close
LOCAL NEWS

KIRO Newsradio brings home two Murrow Awards

May 9, 2023, 2:42 PM

Murrow Awards...

KIRO Newsradio Anchor Aaron Granillo (Left) and host Dave Ross (Right) were honored with 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. (File image/Edward R. Murrow Awards)

(File image/Edward R. Murrow Awards)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The KIRO Newsradio newsroom won two 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards amongst the large market radio field: Seattle’s Morning News’ host Dave Ross for his excellence in writing, and KIRO Newsradio anchor Aaron Granillo for investigate reporting.

Each year, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) presents awards to news organizations across the country whose work demonstrates the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the broadcast journalism profession.

KIRO Newsradio was recognized for work in the following categories:

Excellence in Writing — Dave Ross

Investigative Reporting — Aaron Granillo

KIRO Newsradio won two Edward R. Murrow Awards last year as well, with Seattle’s Morning News winning for Best Newscast while Dave Ross won for Excellence in Writing.

