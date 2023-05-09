BigFoot Java coffee stands robbed in Pierce County

Two BigFoot Java coffee stands were robbed overnight Tuesday in Pierce County.

KIRO 7 reported the two coffee stands didn’t have any cash stolen. BigFoot Java is currently cashless, so they don’t accept or store cash at their stands.

The robberies happened less than two weeks after five coffee stands were targeted in a string of armed robberies across Pierce and King counties.

Deputies responded to the Parkland location at around 2:53 a.m. Tuesday. The window was locked, the employee ran to lock herself in a bathroom, and the suspect was unable to get into the stand. Nothing was stolen during this incident, according to Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss.

Then, at 3:09 a.m., deputies responded to another call at BigFoot Java’s location in Alderton. An employee said someone had “his hand in his sweatshirt to imply he had a gun,” according to Moss.

No arrests have been made so far.

An “implied weapon” was used during both robberies, which means the suspect(s) indicated they were armed but never brandished a weapon.

“We don’t know if the suspect had a weapon or not, but it really doesn’t matter because it’s still going to be robbery,” Moss said. “If you’re implying you have a weapon, if you have a fake weapon, if you have something that looks like a weapon and you point it at somebody, that still constitutes a robbery. In this case, it was very scary for the workers.”

Video evidence in Washington Park robberies

Police have recovered video evidence after several businesses were burglarized early Friday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of E Madison Street after a business owner discovered forced entry into her store. Police found no one inside the business and confirmed with the owner that merchandise and cash were missing.

During the investigation, officers discovered neighboring businesses were also targeted. In all, six locations had evidence of forced entry with property taken.

Police recovered evidence at the scene and confirmed a vehicle used in the burglaries was an unreported stolen from a residence in the Madison Park area.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Kent woman dies in shooting

A woman was killed early Tuesday in Kent.

According to the King County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 1 a.m. after a report of a shooting at S 277th Street and Green River Road S.

Officials said police arrived and found a deceased woman.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating. Very little is known about the circumstances of the crime except the caller reported his girlfriend had been shot.