Tacoma man stabbed to death in grocery store parking lot

The Pierce County medical examiner has determined a man who died last week in a grocery store parking lot in Tacoma was stabbed to death.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that 50-year-old Marion Hodges died of multiple stab wounds May 1. Police are continuing to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel found the man in a WinCo Foods parking lot in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street after 911 dispatchers received reports of an injured man there. Life-saving measures were performed on Hodges, but he was declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified any suspects. It’s not clear whether Hodges was stabbed in the parking lot or somewhere else.

This was the 14th homicide in Tacoma so far this year. Other cities and towns in Pierce County have had six other killings.

Suspect arrested in connection with a downtown Seattle stabbing

A suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing of a 51-year-old man Sunday night in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue in Seattle.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the victim was leaving a hotel when an unknown male approached and demanded the victim’s phone. When the victim refused, the suspect stabbed him.

Police located the 42-year-old suspect in the 200 block of Cherry Street armed with a knife. The suspect scaled a fence and became trapped in the loading area of a local business.

Several businesses burglarized in Washington Park

Police are investigating after several businesses were burglarized in the Washington Park neighborhood early Friday.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of E Madison Street after a business owner discovered forced entry into her store. Police didn’t find anyone inside the business. The owner said that merchandise and cash were missing.

During the investigation, officers discovered neighboring businesses were also targeted. In all, six locations had evidence of forced entry with property taken.

Truck used to pull ATM at Rainier Beach bank

Police are investigating a burglary at a Rainier Beach bank early Friday morning after a vehicle was used to pull an automated teller machine (ATM) from the building.

A person called 911 after hearing what sounded like a collision and glass breaking. Officers arrived and found the ATM pulled from the building with no one around it.

According to the witness, a red Ford full-size pickup truck left the scene.