Mukilteo police seek suspect in case of stolen toilet go-kart

You gotta ask yourself, why would anybody steal this thing? But for some reason, somebody just had to have a go-kart with a toilet mounted on top.

It was parked in front of a local plumbing business in Mukilteo until Saturday – when it was ripped off.

J.D. Stollwerck, the owner of Stollwerck Plumbing & Sewer, says he spent $2,000 building the potty-kart to ride in local parades and use as a promotional item in front of his business.

Stollwerck told The Daily Herald in Everett that somebody took it over the weekend and he wants it back.

Security footage shows a guy in camouflage coveralls dragging it away Saturday around 11 p.m. First, he tried to drive the cart away. But that didn’t work, so eventually, he just dragged it from the parking lot.

Shattered porcelain was found across the street.

Stollwerck thinks the thief probably broke the toilet while loading the cart onto his vehicle.

Mukilteo Police say they’ve got a few tips from people who think they might know something about the theft.

Mukilteo Police Crime Prevention Officer Nathan Fabia tells The Herald that whoever stole the potty-kart is guilty of second-degree theft.

“The go-kart is not a registered vehicle, so it does not qualify for motor vehicle theft-related crimes,” Fabia said.

Anybody who knows anything about the theft is asked to call the Mukilteo Police non-emergency line at 425-407-3999 or email them at crimetips@mukilteowa.gov.

