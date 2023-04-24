Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man tries to steal Bremerton ferry with ax for ‘revolution’

Apr 24, 2023, 1:15 PM

Ferries, ferry...

Police in Bremerton arrested a man Sunday who illegally boarded an out-of-service fast ferry and allegedly tried to steal it. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police in Bremerton arrested a man Sunday who illegally boarded an out-of-service fast ferry and allegedly tried to steal it.

A woman and her two kids were waiting for a ferry to Seattle and watched from nearby as the man pushed buttons in the wheelhouse.

A ferry captain on a different ferry saw the man on the fast ferry and alerted authorities.

Bremerton Police spokesperson Aaron Elton says the man is in his 40s and told police a revolution was coming, and that’s why he needed to take the boat.

The man faces charges of burglary, theft, malicious mischief, and unlawful transit conduct.

