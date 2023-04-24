Man tries to steal Bremerton ferry with ax for ‘revolution’

Police in Bremerton arrested a man Sunday who illegally boarded an out-of-service fast ferry and allegedly tried to steal it.

A woman and her two kids were waiting for a ferry to Seattle and watched from nearby as the man pushed buttons in the wheelhouse.

A ferry captain on a different ferry saw the man on the fast ferry and alerted authorities.

Bremerton Police spokesperson Aaron Elton says the man is in his 40s and told police a revolution was coming, and that’s why he needed to take the boat.

The man faces charges of burglary, theft, malicious mischief, and unlawful transit conduct.

Police arrest man for shooting two homeless women

Police arrested a man considered a dangerous suspect one year after two homeless women were nearly killed in separate shootings in Kent.

Investigators say in April of 2022, 36-year-old James Algarin stalked homeless women at night, propositioned them for sex, and when they refused, shot them.

Kent detectives had to wait for new technology to actually crack this case. They got some new software that allowed them to get through the password protection on his phone. Once they did they say they found a “trove of evidence” linking him to the crimes, with both of them happening near the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office, said that “anytime you see someone who is accused of behavior like this, the community wants to be reassured that this violence won’t happen again and that someone who has the potential for that can be reasonably held in jail.”

Kent police arrested Algarin at Sea-Tac Airport on Thursday.

He faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and is in jail on $1.5 million bail.

Seattle police recover illegal firearms, arrest two

A multi-agency operation involving Seattle Police ended with an arrest and recovery of nearly two-dozen firearms earlier this month.

Detectives from SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) and Robbery, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Corrections, and Kent Police, conducted an arrest operation involving the illegal transfer and unlawful possession of multiple firearms in the Seattle area.

During the operation, the two male suspects arrested were involved in the purchasing and illegal selling of firearms. Some of these firearms have been recovered at shootings, armed robberies, and in possession of convicted felons.

The two male suspects, a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old, were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm with federal charges pending.

Police recovered the following from an apartment, vehicle, and storage unit.

23 firearms (18 handguns, 4 rifles, and 1 shotgun)

Approximately 1,000 grams of methamphetamines

Hundreds of fentanyl pills

About $22,713 in cash

Thousands of rounds of various calibers

Dozens of rifle and pistol magazines

This operation is another example of the ongoing coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies to interdict unlawful firearms activity.

SPD officer shot while refueling cruiser

An SPD officer avoided injury Friday night after someone fired a gunshot at him while he refueled his patrol car.

Just before 9 p.m., the officer was in the 700 block of S Charles Street, putting fuel in his patrol car, when he heard a gunshot strike a sign above his head. Additional officers arrived and located a spent bullet on the ground near the gas pump.

The officer was not able to get a description of the suspect or any associated vehicles.

SPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.