Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Treat your gun like your cell phone, don’t leave it unsecured

May 10, 2023, 9:11 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

gun unsecured...

Colleen had a great idea. You would never leave your cell phone in your car. Or your keys. Why leave an unsecured gun? (Photo by: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(Photo by: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

On Sunday, the Tacoma Police Department held its first gun buyback event at Cheney Stadium — where people surrendered a total of 140 guns.

It was a response to an uptick in gun violence in Tacoma, and Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore was certainly happy to take 140 guns out of circulation. But he also said he could use a little more help, especially from drivers.

More from Dave Ross: We are facing a debt crisis because we want to

And here’s why.

“But I will tell you that we put out a press release a few weeks ago about the number of firearms that are being stolen from vehicles, and it was relatively high,” Moore said. “Again, I don’t recall that exact number today. But there is a parallel to guns that are being left in cars that are being stolen.”

The chief says one of the main ways kids get guns is by stealing them from cars, and if that’s true — that sounds to me like something that’s easy to fix. Because as the chief says, nobody wants their gun stolen.

“A lot of this is done just out of convenience. And not done with the idea of I’m going to leave my gun exposed so someone can steal it to cause harm,” Moore said.

Ironically, it can happen because there are places where it’s considered unsafe to have a gun.

“For example, a place that doesn’t allow you to bring a firearm into their establishment, and the natural thing is to just put it in your car under the seat in the glove box thinking that it will be secured,” Moore said. “However, many times they are not.”

I asked the chief: if a gun that was left in a car is stolen by some kid who sells it, or shoots somebody — doesn’t the owner bear some responsibility? But he doesn’t see it that way.

“No one is putting their gun in a place to where they just think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna put it here, and I don’t care that it’s been stolen,'” Moore said. “Really, people are trying to do the right thing. Most of them have a license, and they’re trying to secure their guns the best way that they can considering they’re away from their home. It’s just a bad person is breaking in and committing an offense against that person, so they are victims too.”

So he’s not pushing for another law, he’s just trying to get gun owners to think ahead, and if they’re going somewhere that guns aren’t allowed — ditch the gun ahead of time.

“Just to educate the public and even help them be more responsible and take a moment of pause to say, ‘Hey, should I leave my gun in the car? Or should I take an extra 15-20 minutes and drive it home and put it in a secure spot?'” Moore said.

Colleen had a great idea — a new campaign: “Treat your gun like your cell phone.” You would never leave your cell phone in your car. Or your keys. Why leave an unsecured gun?

“I’ll probably steal your idea like that,” Moore said.

Stealing ideas with permission is OK. Getting your gun stolen by a kid is not.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

school board...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee: Turnout for Kent school bond ‘makes me scratch my head’

Gee is confused why a $495 million bond meant to improve school buildings and athletic fields in Kent failed by a wide margin.

2 days ago

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House steps as...

Dave Ross

Ross: We are facing a debt crisis because we want to

The debt crisis finally forced me to look up all the charts that explain the problem and why it’s so hard to solve.

2 days ago

coronation...

Dave Ross

Ross: The royal coronation and the monarchy’s duty to the people

Over the weekend, I was asked by the morning talk show in London to give the American perspective on the coronation.

3 days ago

Westlake Station light rail hole...

Dave Ross

Ross: How did no one realize they were digging into the Light Rail?

Sound Transit’s northbound light rail line through downtown is still closed because of that hole in the ceiling at Westlake Station.

6 days ago

ChatGPT...

Dave Ross

Ross: ChatGPT won’t undermine the election, for now

The question is – what happens when control of this ChatGPT technology falls into the hands of an organization run by people who don’t care.

7 days ago

I-5, Seattle...

Dave Ross

Ross: Safety in numbers, a busy downtown is just better

Hundreds of busy people chatting on street corners, jaywalking, lining up at the Starbucks – downtown felt so safe!

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ross: Treat your gun like your cell phone, don’t leave it unsecured