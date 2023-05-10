Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Port of Everett settles $2.5M lawsuit over sewage water violations

May 10, 2023, 1:26 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm

water...

Workers try to divert water into drains as rain pours down. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Port of Everett agreed to settle a lawsuit about releasing water into the Puget Sound that exceeded pollution standards.

The settlement with the water quality watchdog Puget Soundkeeper Alliance (PSA) was for $2.5 million, which accused the Port of discharging water that tested beyond pollution benchmarks.

North Cascades Highway reopens, look out for maintenance

In court documents obtained by the Everett Herald, PSA alleged that the water tested higher in pH, copper, zinc, and turbidity than set in the port’s state-issued permit over two dozen times between 2018 and early 2022.

The port, with federal and state help, has spent millions to clean and mitigate land it had purchased to further extend the working seaport or for redevelopment.

A resolution came after a “lengthy” mediation last week, port CEO Lisa Lefeber said during a port commission meeting Tuesday. The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the settlement.

PSA did not have a comment saying it was an “active matter.”

All of the money in the agreement will come from the port’s budget, a spokesman said, and complying with the settlement could mean some other waterfront improvements will be delayed.

Seattle Fire Department fights 2-alarm blaze in Lake City

About $2 million of the settlement will pay for stormwater improvements at the port’s seaport along Everett’s waterfront.

The agreement requires the port to begin immediately monitoring stormwater discharges. The port has to install biofiltration systems by the end of October 2024. It also is required to make permanent a pilot treatment system in the North Yard at the Hewitt Terminal.

Local News

yarborough...

Frank Sumrall

Man found guilty in 1991 cold case murder in Federal Way

Patrick Leon Nicholas was found guilty of murder by a jury for the 1991 cold case murder of Federal Way teen Sarah Yarborough.

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

‘It could have been a disaster:’ Tacoma man derails train after tampering with railroad equipment

A 65-year-old man is now behind bars after police said he intentionally tampered with railroad equipment. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

16 hours ago

vaccine mandate...

Frank Sumrall

Gov. Inslee ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees

The governor's vaccine mandate does not cover state workers in education, the Legislature, courts, or employees of elected state leaders.

16 hours ago

Seattle street improvements...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle street improvements complete at 51st Ave, Renton Ave

Major street improvements at 51st Avenue S and Renton Avenue S in Seattle are now complete with new crosswalks, signage, and striping.

16 hours ago

Hilary Franz...

L.B. Gilbert

Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz announces campaign for WA governor

Hilary Franz announced Wednesday morning that she is throwing her hat in the ring for the Washington state gubernatorial election in 2024.

16 hours ago

north cascades highway...

Ted Buehner

North Cascades Highway reopens, look out for maintenance

The WSDOT just finished clearing the snow off the North Cascades Highway, opening for the first time since November.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Port of Everett settles $2.5M lawsuit over sewage water violations