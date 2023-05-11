A 1-year-old may have died due to fentanyl exposure, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives.

Police from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are investigating the death of the child at Swedish Hospital in Mill Creek last Sunday. The unresponsive child was brought into the medical center by her mother, where she later died.

She was staying at a hotel in Everett with her 37-year-old mother.

The initial investigation by the detectives led them to believe that fentanyl was being smoked inside the hotel room prior to the child becoming unresponsive.

Detectives believed the child’s death may be due to fentanyl exposure. Toxicology reports are pending. Detectives also served a search warrant on the hotel room to collect evidence from the scene.

The mother was arrested on Sunday for an outstanding domestic violence warrant for an unrelated charge out of Edmonds. She remains in the Snohomish County Jail.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the cause of the death.