Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

1-year-old may have died due to fentanyl exposure

May 10, 2023, 5:30 PM

police lights distracted drivers shooting...

Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a 1-year-old. (Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)

(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 1-year-old may have died due to fentanyl exposure, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives.

Police from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are investigating the death of the child at Swedish Hospital in Mill Creek last Sunday. The unresponsive child was brought into the medical center by her mother, where she later died.

She was staying at a hotel in Everett with her 37-year-old mother.

The initial investigation by the detectives led them to believe that fentanyl was being smoked inside the hotel room prior to the child becoming unresponsive.

Detectives believed the child’s death may be due to fentanyl exposure. Toxicology reports are pending. Detectives also served a search warrant on the hotel room to collect evidence from the scene.

Facing Fentanyl: Addiction in pregnancy ‘ruins multiple lives’

The mother was arrested on Sunday for an outstanding domestic violence warrant for an unrelated charge out of Edmonds. She remains in the Snohomish County Jail.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the cause of the death.

Local News

coffee stand...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Suspect allegedly attempts to kidnap woman at coffee stand

Snohomish County deputies are currently searching for a suspect they said tried to kidnap a woman at gunpoint at a coffee stand.

21 hours ago

Pike Place Market...

Micki Gamez

Seattle residents push for a car-less Pike Place Market

Seattle Greenways polled over 600 likely Seattle residents in 2021, with more 80% in favor of a pedestrianized Pike Place Market.

21 hours ago

yarborough...

Frank Sumrall

Man found guilty in 1991 cold case murder in Federal Way

Patrick Leon Nicholas was found guilty of murder by a jury for the 1991 cold case murder of Federal Way teen Sarah Yarborough.

21 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

‘It could have been a disaster:’ Tacoma man derails train after tampering with railroad equipment

A 65-year-old man is now behind bars after police said he intentionally tampered with railroad equipment. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

21 hours ago

water...

Bill Kaczaraba

Port of Everett settles $2.5M lawsuit over sewage water violations

The Port of Everett agreed to settle a lawsuit about releasing water into the Puget Sound that exceeded pollution standards.

21 hours ago

vaccine mandate...

Frank Sumrall

Gov. Inslee ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees

The governor's vaccine mandate does not cover state workers in education, the Legislature, courts, or employees of elected state leaders.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

1-year-old may have died due to fentanyl exposure