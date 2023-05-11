Incident cleared after crash on NB I-405 in Renton

A crash on Interstate 405 (I-405) blocked all northbound lanes at Sunset Boulevard in Renton, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a tweet around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The crash was cleared shortly after, with WSDOT reporting the incident was cleared around 12:53 p.m.

“There are vehicles at the scene that might be a visual distraction in the area,” WSDOT wanted, though. “Traffic is backed up to south of SR 167, expect delays as traffic clears”

Here’s the collision on I-405 northbound at Sunset Blvd in #Renton blocking all lanes. Cars are getting by on the ramp from Sunset Blvd. Fire is at the scene. Expect significant delays through this area or use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/Rv2GvILfMK — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 11, 2023