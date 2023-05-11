Molasses, milk spill onto WA highways in separate crashes

Two delivery trucks have spilled their delicious payloads across the highway, but not to worry, the spill of molasses and milk is nothing to cry about.

A tanker truck is leaking molasses onto eastbound Interstate 90 near Interstate 405, according to the Washington State Patrol, causing a sticky mess for drivers.

The spill is not currently blocking traffic, but with a cleanup expected in the near future, some lanes might need to be closed.

There is a bit of a mess EB I-90 at I-405. A tanker truck broke and is leaking molasses. Lanes are not currently blocked but could be in the near future for the cleanup and recovery. pic.twitter.com/2QQijEUZ04 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 11, 2023

Small plane crashes next to house in Lakewood, 2 critically injured

A second truck carrying milk got into a small crash on US 101 near Hoodsport. The truck spilled 25,000 gallons of milk into a ditch.

This is from a non-injury collision involving a milk truck on US 101 in the Hoodsport area. 25K gallons spilled into a ditch. Emergency responders are out there right meow. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) May 11, 2023

This is a developing story, check back for updates