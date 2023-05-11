Close
LOCAL NEWS

Molasses, milk spill onto WA highways in separate crashes

May 11, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:22 am

molasses spill...

A truck spilled molasses onto I-90, while a truck spilled milk on US 101 Thursday. (Photo from Washington State Patrol)

(Photo from Washington State Patrol)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two delivery trucks have spilled their delicious payloads across the highway, but not to worry, the spill of molasses and milk is nothing to cry about.

A tanker truck is leaking molasses onto eastbound Interstate 90 near Interstate 405, according to the Washington State Patrol, causing a sticky mess for drivers.

The spill is not currently blocking traffic, but with a cleanup expected in the near future, some lanes might need to be closed.

Small plane crashes next to house in Lakewood, 2 critically injured

A second truck carrying milk got into a small crash on US 101 near Hoodsport. The truck spilled 25,000 gallons of milk into a ditch.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

