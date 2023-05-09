Close
LOCAL NEWS

Small plane crashes next to house in Lakewood, 2 critically injured

May 9, 2023, 3:45 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

Lakewood plane...

West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a float plane that crashed in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon, with two people in critical condition. (Photo from West Pierce Fire and Rescue)

(Photo from West Pierce Fire and Rescue)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a float plane that crashed in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon, with two people in critical condition.

A small float plane crashed next to a house at the 11200 block of Greystone Drive around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, with firefighters responding to the scene shortly after.

Missing plane found near Queets, pilot believed dead on impact

Two people are reported to be in critical condition and have been taken to local area hospitals. It is unclear at this time whether the people were in the plane at the time of the crash.

Greg Whitman, a friend and neighbor of the pilot said that it looked like the pilot clipped a tree while attempting to land, causing the plane to crash into some trees.

“[The pilot] was trapped inside, with a broken leg actually, and his passenger apparently pulled him out. And the airplane was burning, and the airplane then burned just to the frame,” Whitman said.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

