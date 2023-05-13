Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood hit with multiple break-ins

May 13, 2023, 7:04 AM

Queen Anne break-ins...

People living in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood tell KIRO 7 they have seen an uptick in break-ins in recent weeks. (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SEATTLE — People living in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood tell KIRO 7 they have seen an uptick in break-ins in recent weeks. According to Seattle police, there have been 160 burglaries reported in the neighborhood so far this year.

“It’s definitely a concern. We don’t have an older home, so we are pretty lucky. But for the older homes up here, then it would make me concerned,” Suzanne Pigott, who lives in Queen Anne, said.

KIRO 7 caught up with Turgan Somer, whose home was broken into last Saturday night. He said when he walked upstairs, he noticed a drawer was open in his room and another one was open in the guest room. That’s when he decided to inspect his home. And when he got to his back door, he saw someone had pried the door open.

“The door is wide open and the lock and dead bolt were lying on the floor,” Somer said.

He says in his 27 years of living in the neighborhood, this has never happened to him.

“It’s like every night when I come home, it’s just let me walk through the whole thing again,” Somer said. “A gut-punch feeling.”

But Somer wasn’t the only one whose home was broken into. Prior to what happened to him, another home was it. The home owner shared photos with KIRO 7 of the damage to their door as someone tried to make their way inside.

“So, it is pretty brazen,” Somer said.

Somer hopes police catch whoever is responsible for these break-ins as he worries for his neighborhood’s safety.

“It’s just this feeling of unsafety, I have never felt that way on Queen Anne,” Somer said.

Other neighbors off-camera tell KIRO 7 they have heard of several other break-ins that have happened the past week as well. KIRO 7 has reached out to Seattle police for more details on these two break-ins. We are still waiting to hear back.

Local News

Burien gas station...

Kate Stone

Video: Suspected robbers smash stolen car into Burien gas station

A gas station in Burien is cleaning up again after its doors and windows were smashed in an attempted burglary.

10 hours ago

Jenny Durkan's text messages...

Associated Press

Seattle to pay $2.3M over ex-mayor Jenny Durkan’s deleted texts

Seattle will pay $2.3 million to settle a lawsuit that helped revealed thousands of ex-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s text messages had been deleted.

10 hours ago

mail...

Kate Stone

Mail delivery halted for entire zip code in South Seattle

A sign at a nearby U.S. Postal Service office in Columbia City now tells residents in the “98118” zip code to pick up their mail in person.

1 day ago

Cole water...

Micki Gamez

Cold water remains dangerous despite Seattle heatwave

With the Seattle heatwave arriving this weekend, water holes around the Puget Sound will be filled with people wanting to jump in.

1 day ago

Mother's Day...

L.B. Gilbert

What to give for Mother’s Day? Maybe a little peace and quiet

Wondering what to get for Mother's Day? Look no further because two mothers, Micki Gamez and Colleen O'Brien, have the secret.

1 day ago

(Photo from King County Metro)...

Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News

King County Metro suspending 20 bus routes due to lack of drivers and mechanics

King County Metro announced on Thursday it is suspending 20 low-ridership bus routes because it doesn’t have enough drivers and mechanics.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood hit with multiple break-ins