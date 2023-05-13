Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood hit with multiple break-ins

SEATTLE — People living in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood tell KIRO 7 they have seen an uptick in break-ins in recent weeks. According to Seattle police, there have been 160 burglaries reported in the neighborhood so far this year.

“It’s definitely a concern. We don’t have an older home, so we are pretty lucky. But for the older homes up here, then it would make me concerned,” Suzanne Pigott, who lives in Queen Anne, said.

KIRO 7 caught up with Turgan Somer, whose home was broken into last Saturday night. He said when he walked upstairs, he noticed a drawer was open in his room and another one was open in the guest room. That’s when he decided to inspect his home. And when he got to his back door, he saw someone had pried the door open.

“The door is wide open and the lock and dead bolt were lying on the floor,” Somer said.

He says in his 27 years of living in the neighborhood, this has never happened to him.

“It’s like every night when I come home, it’s just let me walk through the whole thing again,” Somer said. “A gut-punch feeling.”

But Somer wasn’t the only one whose home was broken into. Prior to what happened to him, another home was it. The home owner shared photos with KIRO 7 of the damage to their door as someone tried to make their way inside.

“So, it is pretty brazen,” Somer said.

Somer hopes police catch whoever is responsible for these break-ins as he worries for his neighborhood’s safety.

“It’s just this feeling of unsafety, I have never felt that way on Queen Anne,” Somer said.

Other neighbors off-camera tell KIRO 7 they have heard of several other break-ins that have happened the past week as well. KIRO 7 has reached out to Seattle police for more details on these two break-ins. We are still waiting to hear back.