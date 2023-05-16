King County Metro Transit to discuss service cuts, reduced fares

The King County Council’s Transit Committee is meeting Tuesday to discuss possible service cuts and free or reduced fares at King County Metro.

According to the committee, service reductions would ensure that King County Metro Transit’s schedule does not exceed its operational capacity.

King County Metro suspending 20 bus routes due to lack of drivers and mechanics

The committee will also discuss a proposed free or reduced fare system, which supporters say would encourage more ridership and helps King County reach its climate goals.

The briefing starts at 9:30 a.m., and you can watch it live here.