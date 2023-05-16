Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

8 in hospital after exposure to dangerous substance in Seattle

May 16, 2023, 4:33 PM

substance...

Three Seattle firefighters and five others have been taken to the hospital to be treated for exposure to a dangerous substance that forced the evacuation of an apartment building Tuesday. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three Seattle firefighters and five others have been taken to the hospital to be treated for exposure to a dangerous substance that forced the evacuation of an apartment building Tuesday.

“Our firefighters that were involved in helping with the evacuation and also investigating were the three that were exposed to the substance,” Seattle Fire (SFD) spokesperson David Cuerpo told KIRO Newsradio. “Most people, including our firefighters, are reporting just minor respiratory symptoms.”

SFD on pace to respond to more than 1,000 encampment fires in 2023

Of the victims, only one — a 54-year-old woman — was transported in serious condition.

“That was mainly a precautionary measure, given a compromised immune system,” Cuerpo stated regarding the resident in serious condition.

Crews have located the substance that led to the evacuation in South Seattle’s New Holly Neighborhood earlier this afternoon, but there’s no word as to what it is yet, as of this reporting.

Everyone impacted was on the 3rd floor of the building on MLK Way South.

“They went up to the third floor and encountered multiple patients and were trying to help them evacuate to safety,” Cuerpo said.

SFD is currently airing out the building and hopes to have everyone back inside later tonight.

This is a developing story

Local News

memorial stadium...

Frank Sumrall

Memorial Stadium to be demolished, rebuilt by 2027

Seattle City Council members passed a resolution supporting the plan to demolish and rebuild Memorial Stadium.

20 hours ago

Arlington drag show...

Frank Sumrall

Arlington drag show goes awry, performer issues apology

Quintessa Touche, a performer involved in organizing the Mother's Day drag show performance in Arlington, apologized for what occurred.

20 hours ago

airport...

L.B. Gilbert

Search for new WA airport location to start over

The commission was immediately tasked with finding a new airport solution, with Sea-Tac expected to reach capacity in 2032.

20 hours ago

ferry, Washington ferries ferry rates...

Nate Connors

WA commission wants feedback on increased ferry rates

The WSTC has kicked off its ferry fare-setting process for 2023-2025, with an online survey to learn more from riders on increased rates.

20 hours ago

Copper River Salmon...

Sam Campbell

Copper River salmon season kicks off with Sea-Tac arrival

Copper River salmon season has kicked off. The first 34-pound king salmon arrived at SeaTac for a ceremony this morning.

20 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Cantwell calls on NASA for continued support of Washington’s aerospace industry

Senator Maria Cantwell said a new NASA budget and influx of cash, since it would have a positive impact on Washington’s economy.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

8 in hospital after exposure to dangerous substance in Seattle