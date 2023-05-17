Close
LOCAL NEWS

Nurses vote ‘no confidence’ in MultiCare Good Samaritan CEO

May 17, 2023, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:09 pm

Good Samaritan nurses...

A billboard posted near a casino on I-5 by the Nurses Union (Photo from Tom Brock)

(Photo from Tom Brock)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After 15 bargaining sessions, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital nurses overwhelmingly voted no confidence in their CEO.

Nurses in Puyallup voted no confidence after CEO Bill Robertson turned down an invitation for an open town hall and rejected a staffing plan submitted by nurses on May 12.

The main issues for the 750 nurses represented by the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) are staffing and dedicated break nurses.

Hospital spokesperson Scott Thompson sent a statement Tuesday that said Good Samaritan understands “the pressures our nurses are facing” and hears “the concerns they voice over staffing levels and burnout” but did not elaborate further.

Nurses are concerned about handling the increasing patient load and still providing quality patient care, Bobbi Nodell, communications manager for WSNA, said.

“The main issues for the 750 nurses represented by the Washington State Nurses Association are staffing and dedicated break nurses,” Nodell said. “The hospital’s bargaining team said that policies being implemented across MultiCare, which unlawfully bypass the staffing committee, are coming from corporate leadership.”

A break nurse is a nurse who would take on another nurse’s patients in addition to their own to allow a fellow nurse to take a rest or meal break.

The hospital’s bargaining team said that policies being implemented across MultiCare are coming from corporate leadership.

Hospitals are required to have staffing committees containing both rank-and-file nurses and nurse managers. The committee is tasked to develop appropriate staffing plans.

The union is accusing Robertson of ignoring staff proposals. Instead, the hospital responded with a financial report.

