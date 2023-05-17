Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WA authorizes UW study of ‘magic mushrooms’ as PTSD treatment

May 17, 2023, 1:06 PM | Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:32 am

magic mushrooms treatment...

SILVERADO, CA - April 01: Deconica species, aka mountain moss Psilocybe, grows on a hillside in Black Star Canyon near Silverado, CA on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

(Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A new Washington state law requires an official study on the effects of psilocybin, also called ‘magic mushrooms,’ before it can be offered as a widespread treatment for patients.

Governor Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5263 into law, which mandated a study into psilocybin as well as the creation of a regulatory body for the possible recreational and medical use of the drug.

Psychedelics could be ‘mental health fix we’ve been looking for,’ says state lawmaker

Leading the upcoming study will be Dr. Nathan Sackett, with the University of Washington’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

“The big benchmark in the bill says that we need to start [treating] people Jan. 1, 2025. We have about a year and a half to get all the infrastructure developed,” Sackett said.

Sackett says they’re looking for specific people to try the treatment, as the study is specifically looking into the effect of psilocybin on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Seattle-based trial is looking to include 30 to 40 military veterans and first responders who have documented problems with PTSD and alcohol use disorders, which Sackett says are often linked.

“Our hope is that in targeting this specific population with these two co-morbidities, we could better understand if this could be a viable treatment moving forward,” said Sackett.

Sackett said the trial would be conducted in a controlled environment, with psychotherapy sessions before and after. Participants will undergo their psychedelic experiences with two therapists present

For three decades now, naturopathic physician and research biochemist Dr. Lisa Price has investigated the healing potential of psilocybin. Dr. Price helped to lobby Washington state lawmakers to legalize the medicinal mushroom compound and authorize SB 5263.

“As a researcher, that’s what I’m all about — safety, effectiveness, and doing it legally as well,” Dr. Price said.

Before the use of psilocybin is allowed widely, though, we have to better understand how it works in mental health treatments. Sackett hypothesizes that the compound allows us to get out of our heads for a bit.

“For a lot of people, we have a story in our mind that kind of loops around, that’s informed from our childhood and our history and our experiences,” Sackett said. “That story is often reinforced kind of day in and day out. And if your story is that you’re depressed or that you have trauma or that you need to use alcohol or substances, it gets very difficult to step out of that story.”

The goal is to have the study completed and the system in place by the start of 2025.

Local News

Trump lawsuit...

Bill Kaczaraba

Can Trump get sued again over sexual harassment lawsuit?

Former AG Rob McKenna said former President Donald Trump is opening himself to another lawsuit regarding his alleged sexual abuse.

12 hours ago

Seattle dog poop...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Seattle named dog poop capital of the US

A recent study revealed the city of Seattle is the worst city in the United States for not cleaning up after their pooch.

12 hours ago

seattle downtown ambassador...

L.B. Gilbert

Mayor Harrell renews Downtown Seattle ambassador program

The Seattle City Council has voted to renew the Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), including the Downtown Ambassador Program.

12 hours ago

Woodinville armed robbery...

Sam Campbell

Search underway for suspect involved in Woodinville armed robbery  

A search is underway for a suspect who got away after an armed robbery in the heart of downtown Woodinville early Thursday.

12 hours ago

inslee state budget...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee signs new $69.2B state budget ‘out of necessity’

Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation Wednesday officially adopting a new $69.2 billion state operating budget.

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Harry Osborne State Forest in Skagit County closed due to vandalism, garbage, safety concerns

The Harry Osborne State Forest in Skagit County is temporarily closing to vehicle access after “years of vandalism, garbage dumping, illegal camping...

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

WA authorizes UW study of ‘magic mushrooms’ as PTSD treatment