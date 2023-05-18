Search underway for 1 of 4 suspects in Woodinville armed robbery

A search is underway for a suspect who got away after robbing a store in the heart of downtown Woodinville early Thursday.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, four suspects held up a 7-Eleven at 13923 Northeast 175th Street near the AMC theater.

At 2:46 a.m., before the clerk could call 911, an officer saw the robbers coming out of the store with cash and cigarettes, Woodinville Police Chief B.J. Myers told KIRO 7.

Two suspects were immediately taken into custody but two ran away. The third suspect was found and arrested, but a fourth is still at large.

A weapon was left at the scene.

Meyers said the King County Air Support Guardian One helicopter, several K-9s and drones are being used to search for the suspect.

No one was hurt during the robbery and arrests.

“I’m thankful that when the suspects came out, that their inclination was to run, and not do something else. Certainly with them being armed this could’ve turned out a lot worse,” said Meyers.

Police are combing through a blue SUV that the suspects arrived in. It was stolen out of Tukwila.

“We’re working with Tukwila PD to understand what happened there, we’re working with Redmond PD also looking to see whether what happened this morning fits anything that’s happened in their city also,” said Myers.