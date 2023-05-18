Officials investigate how fentanyl got into Snohomish County Jail

Officials are investigating how fentanyl got into the Snohomish County Jail after seven inmates were taken to the hospital for possible drug overdoses.

Wednesday night, jail officials identified a 37-year-old inmate who arrived at the jail two days earlier as the possible source of the drug.

“The quick action from the corrections deputies to observe one inmate displaying off behavior, followed by a second and third, certainly saved the lives of these seven inmates tonight,” said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe to KIRO 7.

Everett Fire is on-scene of a medical incident at Snohomish County Jail involving multiple patients. EFD has transported a total of 7 patients to the hospital. SCSO will be taking the lead of the police investigation of the incident. pic.twitter.com/uIB2CTbvFP — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) May 18, 2023

A corrections deputy noticed some odd behaviors from an inmate that he believed were symptoms of a fentanyl overdose. The inmate was leaning back and forth and falling against a wall.

The sheriff’s office said fentanyl was discovered inside an inmate’s cell.

A medical staff member found two other inmates showing the same symptoms. The inmates received Narcan and were hospitalized. All have since returned to the jail.