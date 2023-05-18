Gross: Parent concerned over extreme gender theories at Seattle Catholic school

A Seattle mother is trying to fight against extremist gender theories being taught at her children’s Catholic school. When she brought those concerns forward, she was shut down by the principal and the church itself.

Many parents made the decision to skip out on the perils of modern public schools, with a great migration to private school occurring during the pandemic. Among the multitude of different reasons, parents pivoted to private institutions in hopes that the curriculum will better align with their values.

That’s what Shemaiah Gonzalez, a mother of two teenage boys, decided to do. They currently attend Catholic school in Seattle, but have run into the progressive teachings of gender theory that have become the very reason why many pursue private school options in the first place.

“My children are in middle school, and you know, their bodies are changing. They’re turning into young men, and they all have lots of questions,” Gonzalez told The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “And some of the questions in class were answered with that there are many different genders.”

Gonzalez found many reasons to be concerned, including the creation of a “pride room” which is open to students from preschool to eighth grade. Gonzalez also brought up her concerns about kids sharing their feelings about sex and their bodies with adult staff members.

“He said it was a difference of opinion,” Gonzalez said of her meeting the school’s principal. “No, it’s not a difference of opinion. It’s against Catholic teaching.”

Gonzalez had another angle in this story as well. She previously wrote a column for the publication, “Northwest Catholic.” After raising her concerns with the school’s teachings, she was told her writing would no longer be needed. After three years of publishing work for the outlet, Gonzalez was done.

“I saw that they were calling me to address all the issues that I’ve been emailing them about,” Gonzalez said. “They said, ‘No,’ they were calling me to let me go from my job at the column.”

Gonzalez tried to put up a fight for what she believed, stating her writing doesn’t stray from the direct beliefs of the Pope or U.S. Bishops, but the Archdiocese of Seattle ignored her pleas.

“I didn’t address the school or the issue that I’m having, just simply what I’m hearing so many parents say that they know this is wrong,” Gonzalez said. “They don’t have the words to address it as a parent, or theologically, and I do have a background in theology.”

Gonzalez only wanted to ensure that parents were equipped with the right words to have conversations about difficult subjects, and that her kids and others were being taught the biblical values they were seeking.

She was shut down in her fight and extreme ideology will continue to be taught under a religious veil. Hopefully, parents will continue to ask important questions about curriculum — even in private school settings.