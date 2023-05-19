Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Plane goes down in Elliott Bay, Seattle fire rescues pilot with minor injuries

May 19, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:07 am

plane Elliott bay...

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The FAA has begun an investigation into what caused a small seaplane to crash into Elliott Bay Thursday afternoon.

The 42-year-old pilot was able to escape the wreck after his plane went down in the water near Seattle’s Edgewater Hotel.

The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the crash around 6:30 p.m. The plane went down into the water off of the 2800 block of Alaskan Way.


“We saw the plane come in, it was a small glider, kind of low and slow, and as it was approaching the water, that’s when we lost sight of it,” said witness Karla Saur told KIRO 7. “The Coast Guard was there within maybe 30 seconds.”

They sent a rescue boat out to pick up the pilot, who picked the man up with only minor injuries. Authorities believe the pilot was the only one on board.

“It was pretty graceful he came down it seemed like he was just trying to get as close as he could to the fire station down there, so it was really graceful planned out, trying to get rescued,” witness DJ Zevenbergen told KIRO 7.

Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, where his injuries will be evaluated further.

It’s believed the plane sank to the bottom of the bay, about 75 feet below the surface, and so the fire department marked the spot with a buoy.

Seattle Fire is working with the FAA, the U.S. Coastguard, and the EPA on the recovery of the plane and the investigation into the cause of that crash.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ discovered in drinking water all over Washington

Toxic “forever chemicals” discovered in drinking water all over Washington have forced several communities to find an alternative source.

8 hours ago

FILE - Elon Musk leave the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Fra...

Associated Press

Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI

A lawyer for Twitter owner Elon Musk accused Microsoft of misusing the service’s data and demanded an audit from the software giant.

8 hours ago

seattle dog owner...

Heather Bosch

Seattle crowned as dog poop capital, pet owners among worst in nation

Seattle's pet parents ranked among the worst in the country, according to the website Dog Advisory Council's newest study.

1 day ago

biden seattle homelessness...

Frank Sumrall

Biden to provide federal aid for Seattle to combat homelessness

The Seattle homelessness crisis will get some help from the Biden administration to get more people into housing over the next two years.

1 day ago

Kraken...

Associated Press

Seattle Kraken believe this year’s playoff run is just the beginning

Of all the victories the Seattle Kraken enjoyed in its second year – 46 in the regular season and another seven in the playoffs – the biggest was a broader win that went beyond the ice.

1 day ago

Cherry crop...

Bill Kaczaraba

Will this year’s Washington cherry crop be a winner?

After two years that were kind of off, it looks like this year's spring fruit crop will be coming up cherries in Washington state.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Plane goes down in Elliott Bay, Seattle fire rescues pilot with minor injuries