Man who allegedly groped PLU students charged with burglary, assault

A man who allegedly broke into dorms at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and groped female students on May 14 is back in custody, having been charged with five counts of burglary and assault.

The man entered two different dorm rooms and stood over the female students while they were sleeping. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the man woke the students by groping them and then ran away.

After the incident, one of the victims chased the man and pepper sprayed him. She was also able to take a picture of the man, which was used to identify him.

The sheriff’s department said they had received a tip leading them to the man’s location, and Tacoma police took him into custody near 6th Avenue and N Jackson Avenue in Tacoma.

Charges were filed Friday against the man, Dylan Robinson, with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and indecent liberties.

Robinson was released by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office briefly last week as prosecutors worked on charges, but he was taken back into custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.