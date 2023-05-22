Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man who allegedly groped PLU students charged with burglary, assault

May 22, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

PLU groped students...

A Suspect arrested after groping students in PLU dorms (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man who allegedly broke into dorms at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and groped female students on May 14 is back in custody, having been charged with five counts of burglary and assault.

The man entered two different dorm rooms and stood over the female students while they were sleeping. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the man woke the students by groping them and then ran away.

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into PLU dorm, groping students

After the incident, one of the victims chased the man and pepper sprayed him. She was also able to take a picture of the man, which was used to identify him.

The sheriff’s department said they had received a tip leading them to the man’s location, and Tacoma police took him into custody near 6th Avenue and N Jackson Avenue in Tacoma.

Charges were filed Friday against the man, Dylan Robinson, with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and indecent liberties.

Robinson was released by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office briefly last week as prosecutors worked on charges, but he was taken back into custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Local News

tolliver...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Accused Seattle mass shooter back in jail, awaiting trial

Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail.

11 hours ago

Seattle opera international talent...

Heather Bosch

Seattle Opera welcomes international talent to the stage

Seattle is known for raucous sports fans, high-tech workers, outdoor enthusiasts, and, increasingly, young, international opera talent.

11 hours ago

measles public exposure seattle...

L.B. Gilbert

Child diagnosed with measles visited Seattle, Pike Place Market

A child in King County has been diagnosed with measles, a highly contagious disease, and visited multiple locations around Seattle.

11 hours ago

FILE - Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University, on Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. European U...

Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta hit with record fine for transferring European user data to US

The European Union slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.

11 hours ago

Bob Ferguson AG fined...

L.B. Gilbert

WA AG, DSHS fined additional $122K in neglect case

The AG was fined an additional $122,000 in attorney’s fees, on top of the $200,000 fine, for withholding evidence in a continuing lawsuit.

11 hours ago

plane Elliott bay...

L.B. Gilbert

Pilot: ‘I couldn’t ask for a better outcome’ after plane crashes in Elliott Bay

The FAA begins an investigation into what caused a small seaplane to crash into Elliott Bay Thursday afternoon.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Man who allegedly groped PLU students charged with burglary, assault