Man arrested for allegedly breaking into PLU dorm, groping students

A man who allegedly broke into dorms at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and groped female students Sunday morning is now in custody, according to Tacoma Police.

The man entered two different dorm rooms and stood over the female students while they were sleeping. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the man woke the students by groping them and then ran away.

After the incident, one of the victims chased the man and pepper sprayed him. She was also able to take a picture of the man, which was used to identify him.

The sheriff’s department said they had received a tip leading them to the man’s location, and Tacoma police took him into custody near 6th Avenue and N Jackson Avenue in Tacoma.

Shooting in Lakewood apartment leaves two dead

Two men were found dead Monday morning at an apartment complex in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche said detectives are investigating the deaths as a possible double homicide.

Calls about shots fired at the Wisteria Walk Apartments on 112th Street Southwest were reported to police at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers arrived, and after finding the apartment where the shots had been fired, they entered the unit to find two men — about 50 and 70 years old — dead. Both had gunshot wounds, according to Lakewood Police.

Police said the older man lived in the unit. Investigators are looking into the connection between the victims while detectives are canvassing the complex for witnesses and additional information.

“There currently are no suspects and there is no perceived danger to the public at this time,” Porche said in an email to KIRO 7.

Detectives are working to get a search warrant for the apartment.

Kent police search for suspect in gas station shooting

Kent police are searching for a suspect who shot a man early Monday outside a Circle K gas station.

The victim’s friend said they were in the parking lot at 1809 West Meeker Street around 1:40 a.m. when a dark SUV pulled up, someone got out of the passenger’s seat, and he then heard a gunshot.

According to the friend, who asked not to be identified, the victim was shot in the forehead. The friend said the victim worked at the nearby Quality Inn. The victim’s condition is not yet known.

Man shot in Tacoma taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man was shot Sunday evening and was taken to the hospital, Tacoma Police have reported.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of S 56th Street just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired and a man down on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 9:18 pm, officers responded to the 1500 blk of S. 56 St. for reports of shots fired and a male down on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone w/ info, call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hTO7L8SeRE — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) May 15, 2023



