Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into PLU dorm, groping students

May 15, 2023, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

PLU groping students...

A Suspect arrested after groping students in PLU dorms (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man who allegedly broke into dorms at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and groped female students Sunday morning is now in custody, according to Tacoma Police.

The man entered two different dorm rooms and stood over the female students while they were sleeping. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the man woke the students by groping them and then ran away.

After the incident, one of the victims chased the man and pepper sprayed him. She was also able to take a picture of the man, which was used to identify him.

The sheriff’s department said they had received a tip leading them to the man’s location, and Tacoma police took him into custody near 6th Avenue and N Jackson Avenue in Tacoma.

BigFoot Java coffee stands robbed in Pierce County

Shooting in Lakewood apartment leaves two dead

Two men were found dead Monday morning at an apartment complex in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche said detectives are investigating the deaths as a possible double homicide.

Calls about shots fired at the Wisteria Walk Apartments on 112th Street Southwest were reported to police at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers arrived, and after finding the apartment where the shots had been fired, they entered the unit to find two men — about 50 and 70 years old — dead. Both had gunshot wounds, according to Lakewood Police.

Police said the older man lived in the unit. Investigators are looking into the connection between the victims while detectives are canvassing the complex for witnesses and additional information.

“There currently are no suspects and there is no perceived danger to the public at this time,” Porche said in an email to KIRO 7.

Detectives are working to get a search warrant for the apartment.

Kent police search for suspect in gas station shooting

Kent police are searching for a suspect who shot a man early Monday outside a Circle K gas station.

The victim’s friend said they were in the parking lot at 1809 West Meeker Street around 1:40 a.m. when a dark SUV pulled up, someone got out of the passenger’s seat, and he then heard a gunshot.

According to the friend, who asked not to be identified, the victim was shot in the forehead. The friend said the victim worked at the nearby Quality Inn. The victim’s condition is not yet known.

Man shot in Tacoma taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man was shot Sunday evening and was taken to the hospital, Tacoma Police have reported.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of S 56th Street just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired and a man down on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.


KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Local News

thunderstorms...

Frank Sumrall

Flash floods, thunderstorms join PNW’s erratic streak of weather

A flash flood warning for most of the Cascades foothills has been authorized as thunderstorms are forecast to roll through.

17 hours ago

mail...

Kate Stone

Mail delivery to resume in South Seattle after master key stolen

A sign at a nearby U.S. Postal Service office in Columbia City now tells residents in the “98118” zip code to pick up their mail in person.

17 hours ago

drug possession...

Matt Markovich

Proposed WA drug possession law to make it a gross misdemeanor

Details indicate a new drug possession law will include a modified gross misdemeanor as a penalty with a maximum of 364 days in jail.

17 hours ago

Mount St. Helens rescue...

Bill Kaczaraba

11 people, dog rescued at Mount St. Helens after mudslide blocks road

Eleven people and a dog were rescued by helicopter after a mudslide blocked the road to and from Mount St. Helens overnight.

17 hours ago

piroshky Seattle City Council...

L.B. Gilbert

Piroshky, Piroshky owner announces candidacy for Seattle City Council

The owner of the popular Piroshky, Piroshky bakery says she hopes to tackle that crime by running for Seattle City Council.

17 hours ago

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June ...

Associated Press

EU backs Microsoft buying Activision but $69B deal still at risk

The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into PLU dorm, groping students