Car crashes down embankment, catches fire on SR 18 in Maple Valley

A King County Deputy is among the two people burned in a car fire on SR 18 in Maple Valley during the Monday morning commute.

The car crashed in the eastbound lanes just east of the 244th Avenue Southeast exit, causing it to plummet off the embankment of the highway, catch fire, and disrupt traffic around 8 a.m.

Family fight erupts in gunfire with 3 injured in Maple Valley

UPDATE: The left lane on both directions of SR 18 (and part of the right lane on EB SR 18) are blocked just east of 244th Ave SE in #MapleValley. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect delays and if possible, delay travel or seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GSMnMNAAvk — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 22, 2023



According to Puget Sound Fire, a car ended up 25 feet down an embankment, where it continued to burn. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames.

The deputy helped rescue a person who was trapped, but we don’t know their condition.

The officer was treated for minor burns in an emergency room but did not need to be hospitalized.

The crash was cleared and all lanes were open by 11 a.m.

Today a KCSO deputy came across a car fire due to an accident on Highway 18. One occupant was able to get out while the deputy assisted the second who suffered burns. Deputy sustained minor injuries from a burn but treated and released. WSP investigating. @wspd2pio — King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) May 22, 2023