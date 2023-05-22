Close
LOCAL NEWS

Car crashes down embankment, catches fire on SR 18 in Maple Valley

May 22, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 3:25 pm

Car fire SR 18...

A car crashed near Maple valley on SR 18 causing two people to be injured (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A King County Deputy is among the two people burned in a car fire on SR 18 in Maple Valley during the Monday morning commute.

The car crashed in the eastbound lanes just east of the 244th Avenue Southeast exit, causing it to plummet off the embankment of the highway, catch fire, and disrupt traffic around 8 a.m.

Family fight erupts in gunfire with 3 injured in Maple Valley


According to Puget Sound Fire, a car ended up 25 feet down an embankment, where it continued to burn. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames.

The deputy helped rescue a person who was trapped, but we don’t know their condition.

The officer was treated for minor burns in an emergency room but did not need to be hospitalized.

The crash was cleared and all lanes were open by 11 a.m.

