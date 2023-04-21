Family fight erupts in gunfire with 3 injured in Maple Valley

Three family members were shot in Maple Valley overnight after an argument shortly after midnight Friday.

Police said a woman called 911 about an argument with her husband that went wrong, turning into gunfire at their home along SE 260th Street.

When deputies arrived, the man gave himself up to officers and was taken in for questioning.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The husband shot his wife and two adult children, the King County Sheriff’s Department said. Two of them are in critical condition, and one is in serious condition.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are currently investigating.

Toddler shot, left in critical condition at fire station in Tukwila

Woman shows up at Edmonds hospital with gunshot wound

A woman showed up at a hospital early Friday with a gunshot wound, the Lynnwood Police Department said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a woman showed up at Swedish Edmonds with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the hospital, they determined the shooting happened in the 19800 block of 48th Avenue W.

Further investigation revealed the woman had been shot by a man she knew. SWAT responded to the location where they believed the man to be, but he was not found.

The woman is in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Bellevue police look for evidence in crash, fight with officer on I-405

After a crash involving a stolen car on southbound Interstate 405 on Tuesday, Bellevue police detectives are looking for witnesses and video to determine what happened.

At 11:30 a.m., an officer tried to pull a driver over for not having license plates on I-405 near NE 44th Street in the Factoria area.

Police said the driver refused to stop and sped off.

Later, the car crashed into a median and into another vehicle, Bellevue police said. When the officer arrived at the crash scene, the suspect and the officer had a brief fight, but the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A loaded handgun was found at the scene.

The driver, a 29-year-old Federal Way man, was booked into jail on charges of failure to obey an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, resisting arrest, attempted hit-and-run, third-degree assault, carrying firearms, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident is asked to contact Bellevue police.

Body found off of Maple Tree Way prompts investigation in Renton

A body was found just off of Maple Valley Highway Thursday night, which has prompted an investigation by Renton Police.

Police were called to the 15200 block of the Maple Valley Highway just east of Interstate 405 at 10:21 p.m., where they found a dead person in the right lane.

The investigation caused the area to be closed for several hours. Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed anything unusual at around 10:20 p.m. is asked to call the Renton Police.