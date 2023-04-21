Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Family fight erupts in gunfire with 3 injured in Maple Valley

Apr 21, 2023, 1:54 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm

police lights distracted drivers shooting...

(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)

(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three family members were shot in Maple Valley overnight after an argument shortly after midnight Friday.

Police said a woman called 911 about an argument with her husband that went wrong, turning into gunfire at their home along SE 260th Street.

When deputies arrived, the man gave himself up to officers and was taken in for questioning.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The husband shot his wife and two adult children, the King County Sheriff’s Department said. Two of them are in critical condition, and one is in serious condition.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are currently investigating.

Toddler shot, left in critical condition at fire station in Tukwila

Woman shows up at Edmonds hospital with gunshot wound

A woman showed up at a hospital early Friday with a gunshot wound, the Lynnwood Police Department said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a woman showed up at Swedish Edmonds with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the hospital, they determined the shooting happened in the 19800 block of 48th Avenue W.

Further investigation revealed the woman had been shot by a man she knew. SWAT responded to the location where they believed the man to be, but he was not found.

The woman is in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Bellevue police look for evidence in crash, fight with officer on I-405

After a crash involving a stolen car on southbound Interstate 405 on Tuesday, Bellevue police detectives are looking for witnesses and video to determine what happened.

At 11:30 a.m., an officer tried to pull a driver over for not having license plates on I-405 near NE 44th Street in the Factoria area.

Police said the driver refused to stop and sped off.

Later, the car crashed into a median and into another vehicle, Bellevue police said. When the officer arrived at the crash scene, the suspect and the officer had a brief fight, but the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A loaded handgun was found at the scene.

The driver, a 29-year-old Federal Way man, was booked into jail on charges of failure to obey an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, resisting arrest, attempted hit-and-run, third-degree assault, carrying firearms, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident is asked to contact Bellevue police.

Body found off of Maple Tree Way prompts investigation in Renton

A body was found just off of Maple Valley Highway Thursday night, which has prompted an investigation by Renton Police.

Police were called to the 15200 block of the Maple Valley Highway just east of Interstate 405 at 10:21 p.m., where they found a dead person in the right lane.

The investigation caused the area to be closed for several hours. Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed anything unusual at around 10:20 p.m. is asked to call the Renton Police.

Local News

air quality...

Frank Sumrall

11 Washington counties receive ‘F’ grades for air quality

Despite being six months removed from the final month of fire season in Washington, 11 counties still received an "F" grade when it comes to air quality.

16 hours ago

drug use...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent Mayor wants to keep tougher drug use laws, with legislation stalling

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph is concerned about dueling drug use bills. She says open drug use in her city is a "huge problem, but doing nothing isn't ok."

16 hours ago

toddler...

L.B. Gilbert

Toddler shot, left in critical condition at fire station in Tukwila

Tukwila detectives are investigating after a toddler was shot Friday morning and rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

16 hours ago

cocktails to-go...

Bill Kaczaraba

WA keeps the party going as ‘to-go cocktails’ become law

What started out as a way to help businesses get through the pandemic will now become a lifestyle in the state. 'To-go cocktails" are here to stay.

16 hours ago

drug bust...

L.B. Gilbert

28 mayors don’t want shorter drug sentences proposed in House bill

The mayors say that the current drug laws are not strong enough, and the House's amendments would make these laws even weaker.

16 hours ago

listening...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: We need to shed our tribal bloodlust and start listening again

It's the kind of expertise voters elect their leaders to use. It is not only an intensely lived experience but deeply researched and studied as well.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Family fight erupts in gunfire with 3 injured in Maple Valley