LOCAL NEWS

Toddler shot, left in critical condition at fire station in Tukwila

Apr 21, 2023, 11:53 AM

toddler...

Tukwila Police Cruiser outside Harborview Medical Center (Photo from Kate Stone)

(Photo from Kate Stone)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tukwila detectives are currently investigating a shooting that injured a toddler Friday morning who was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers received several 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood of Tukwila around 9:30 a.m. in which a woman could be heard screaming on the phone.

Police look for suspect in armed robbery in Mount Baker

Officers arrived at Fire Station 53, where the toddler was found shot and in critical condition. Police say a car was seen immediately fleeing the scene.

Puget Sound Regional Fire representative Pat Pawlak said that a woman could be seen bringing the injured child to the station.

“The child was brought to the fire station, and that’s where we provided aid to the toddler,” Pawlak said. “She brought the toddler, and we treated them, and I don’t know if she left or not.”

Life-saving efforts began immediately, and Medic One transported the victim to the hospital.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are responding to the scene and will be investigating the case.

Kate Stone contributed to this reporting

This is a developing story, check back for updates

