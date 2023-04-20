Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Police look for suspect in armed robbery in Mount Baker

Apr 20, 2023, 2:00 PM

police...

(Photo from Seattle Police Blotter)

Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a robbery in Mount Baker.

Police got a call on April 7, just before midnight, about a woman who pulled a gun on a clerk at an ARCO gas station at the 2800 block of Rainer Avenue S. As the suspect began to flee the scene, a customer confronted the suspect and was shot.

The victim was not on the scene when the police arrived. Officers later learned a family member transported the victim to a downtown hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The female suspect is described as White or Hispanic, in her 20s to 30s, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect is pictured above.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Whittier Heights

Seattle police find passed out motorist, seize guns, drugs

SPD Officers checking for a motorist passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle recovered a firearm and narcotics following the driver’s arrest Tuesday morning.

Around 11:00 a.m., officers were sent to the Belltown neighborhood to check the man’s welfare after receiving reports of an unresponsive driver in a running car. An officer saw the vehicle leaving the area and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over.

The driver eventually stopped in the 500 block of Denny Way and was taken into custody. Along with observing signs consistent with impairment, officers learned he had a fugitive warrant for burglary.

A gun, drugs, stolen property, and a replica pellet gun were recovered from the vehicle.

Police also identified the 22-year-old man as the suspect in an attempted automobile theft in the Green Lake area Monday.

He was booked into the King County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Two students attacked near Western Washington University

On Wednesday night, two Western Washington University students were walking north on E College Way when they were assaulted.

Around 11 p.m., the students were approached by a thin white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall. The man was bearded with very short hair in a buzz cut, had injuries to his face, and was carrying a backpack.

The suspect grabbed one of the students by the neck, starting a fight that lasted about a minute before the subject fled south on foot on a service road.

One student’s head and knuckles were injured, and the other had an injury to his arm. The students did not request medical aid and returned to their campus residences.

University Police are investigating. Police have advised that anyone who sees someone matching this subject’s description should call 911 immediately.

One dead in a fire in vacant commercial building in Mount Baker

Thursday morning, around 9 a.m., Seattle Fire was called to the 3500 block of Rainier Avenue S with reports of smoke coming from a vacant commercial building.

The first units on the scene confirmed an active fire with smoke and flames coming out the windows of the building.

The incident was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, and more support was requested. The fire was shortly extinguished from the exterior of the building, allowing firefighters to enter the building and extinguish hot spots.

One person was found dead inside the building. The incident is currently under investigation.

