LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Amazon workers plan to walkout next week

May 22, 2023, 5:09 PM

Amazon walkout...

Some Amazon workers at Seattle headquarters announced internally their plans to walk off the job next Wednesday, according to memos obtained by the Washington Post. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Some Amazon workers at Seattle headquarters announced internally their plans to walkout next Wednesday, according to memos obtained by the Washington Post.

Employee organizers are calling to walk off the job in response to recent layoffs and the return-to-office mandate.

Amazon was one of the first companies to say it had overhired during the pandemic.

“Morale feels like it’s at an all-time low,” said an Amazon employee who plans to participate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their job. “In meetings and one-on-ones with colleagues, there’s so much uncertainty and lack of clarity from leadership. … It’s an unsettling time to work at Amazon.”

Rising interest rates hit the tech industry particularly hard by hurting the ability of start-ups in particular to gain easy access to cash. Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon all slashed tens of thousands of jobs in an effort to keep the balance sheet stable.

Sound Transit increases Link light rail security by 300 guards

Some workers have blamed the companies’ top executives for failing to make better investments or avoiding an overly optimistic hiring spree that partially led to these cuts in the first place, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Others were angry about finding out about the layoffs from news reports and the lack of clarity from senior leaders about the overall mission of the company, the people said.

Seattle Amazon workers plan to walkout next week