Seattle man dead after shooting near Colman Docks

A 29-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting near Colman Docks in Seattle.

Just after 3 a.m., officers arrived and found a man with injuries to his head and a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Alaskan Way S.

Police and Seattle Fire arrived, but the man had already died.

OVERNIGHT: Police say a 29-year-old man was killed near the corner of Alaskan Way S and Main Street. He was found with injuries to his head and at least one gunshot wound. No word on what led up to his death or any info on a suspect. pic.twitter.com/9VXdhJDA1k — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) May 23, 2023

Sergio Hanhan saw several police SUVs when he walked down the street from the shelter he was staying at.

“Oh my god, what else could happen,” Hanhan told KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell. “I feel sorry for the guy. There were a lot of people whose lives might have been in danger.”

Several buildings were cordoned off, including the Compass Center Day Center, where police were seen standing outside.

The center is run by the Compass Housing Alliance, which provides shelter and support for homeless and low-income individuals in Seattle and the Puget Sound region.

Police have not said if there is a connection between the Compass Center and the attack.

“I think this is a very safe area,” resident Brent McKenney said. “I wouldn’t be worried to go out at night because of this.”

2 women killed outside Federal Way bar where they worked

Homicide detectives responded and will lead the ongoing investigation. Police tweeted that a suspect has not been located.

“It’s still early in the investigation,” Detective Judinna Gulpan said. “We don’t know what the events were leading up to the shooting.”

Meanwhile, if you have any information about this incident, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Sam Campbell and KIRO 7 contributed to this report.