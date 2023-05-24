Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘The backs of his shoes were gone’: King County deputy saves man from burning car

May 24, 2023, 6:42 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A man was pulled from a burning car by a King County deputy who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Washington State Department of Transportation cameras captured the aftermath Monday as first responders worked to save that man’s life.

The deputy was flagged down by a woman involved in the crash. It’s not clear how she got out of the car, but the deputy said he saw a couple of dozen cars pass her by before he stopped on Highway 18.

“I’ve seen horrific things, but burns are the worst to ever see and look at,” said King County Sheriff Sergeant Rich Barton.

Sgt. Barton said he drove along Highway 18 Monday morning near Maple Valley when he noticed brake lights and saw cars trying to avoid debris on the roadway. Then he noticed a woman waving franticly on the shoulder.

“Nobody stopped. I was the only one that stopped. Cars were dodging her,” said Sgt. Barton. “I could see she’s all bloody. She has road rash, is dirty, and is crying yelling.”

The woman pointed to the bottom of an about 40-foot embankment.

“I caught a glimpse of smoke and she goes ‘he’s still in there and it’s on fire,” Sgt. Barton said.

The Sergeant made his way down and found a man with the lower half of his body still in the fiery wreckage.

He was badly burned and still on fire.

“When I pulled up the backs of the shoes were gone. You could see the feet. You could see the burns on the backside of time. The hat was fused to his neck, the baseball hat because it was that hot,” he said. “I reached to grab him to help get him out, he was screaming and yelling. There was melted plastic on my fingers.”

The King County sergeant suffered second-degree burns with blisters on his hand. He then had to get the over 6-foot, 200-pound man up the steep hill as the fire exploded behind him.

“I was worried about the car exploding,” said Sgt. Barton. “It [the fire] was intensifying. I could feel it on my back because I was turning away from it. Then he’d roll back towards it and I’d feel it again.”

The deputy said after what felt like a lifetime, but in reality, was only about 5 minutes, other officers began arriving at the crash.

“We had just pulled him out they’re putting a blanket over him right there,” said Sgt. Barton. “He probably would have died.”

Sgt. Barton said he checked on the condition of both crash victims. They’re stable but the man has a long road to recovery ahead. Sgt. Barton also suffered some smoke inhalation on top of his burns, but he was back on patrol today.

Local News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, May 17, 2023, in Washington....

Associated Press

White House unveils new efforts to guide federal research of AI

The White House on Tuesday announced new efforts to guide federally backed research on artificial intelligence

7 hours ago

CDC Papa Murphy's...

Associated Press

CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

The CDC is investigating reports of salmonella infections in Washington that may have come from raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy's.

1 day ago

Washington State Patrol...

Heather Bosch

Gun violence rising on Washington state highways

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is warning residents about the rise in gun violence on Washington state highways.

1 day ago

Mushrooms...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mushroom coffee now being sold at Sea-Tac Airport

In the land of coffee, a new kind of Joe is being introduced at Sea-Tac Airport. This one is infused with apoptogenic mushrooms.

1 day ago

Lynwood shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Argument outside Lynnwood hotel leads to double shooting with 1 dead

An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting stemming from an argument outside a Lynnwood hotel that may have involved an attempted car theft.

1 day ago

Mount St. Helens mudslide...

Micki Gamez

SR 504 near Mount St. Helens closed indefinitely after mudslide

Days before the 43rd anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption, a mudslide wiped out an entire road and closed a popular tourist site.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

‘The backs of his shoes were gone’: King County deputy saves man from burning car