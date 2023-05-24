Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ursula: $177M high-rise won’t solve Seattle homeless crisis

May 24, 2023, 4:29 PM

Ursula Reutin's Profile Picture

BY


Gee & Ursula Show, 9am-12pm on KIRO Newsradio

It’s being touted as Seattle’s first “affordable housing” high-rise in more than 50 years. The Rise is a 17-story building in the First Hill neighborhood and it has two separate apartment complexes that will be run by two different non-profits.

Plymouth Housing will operate the Blake House, which has a total of 112 studio apartments for homeless seniors and veterans. Bellwether Housing will run 250 apartments for families making 60% or less of the area’s median income. Rents will range from about $1,000 to nearly $1,800 a month.

The apartment tower is gorgeous, with killer views. Tenants will be able to enjoy amenities, including a fitness center and an outside play structure.

But here’s the rub. The price tag for this high rise was a whopping $177 million! As desperate as we are to see an end to our homelessness crisis, this doesn’t sound like a reasonable solution.

Officials say it was funded with tax-exempt bonds, money from the city, county, and state, and from philanthropists and private investors. Sound Transit “donated” the property that it had acquired for a light rail station that was never built.

Ross: New Seattle low-income housing costs over $177M to address homelessness

First of all, that’s NOT free! And if you do the math, as my colleague Dave Ross from Seattle’s Morning News did, this amounts to nearly $500,000 for each apartment. If 13,000 people in Seattle are experiencing homelessness, it would cost $6.4 billion to build enough high rises, just to house them. That’s assuming construction costs wouldn’t change over the next decade, which is laughable.

But here’s another headscratcher. When the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) recently released its original five-year, $11 billion plan, it called for 18,000 units of temporary housing. But there was no money and no plan for tiny home villages. In fact, the first version suggested King County had too many tiny homes. That was a big point of disagreement between former CEO Marc Dones and other advocates for the homeless, including local leaders who think more tiny house villages make sense. I agree with the latter!

If we want to get people off the streets, and into shelters, and help them get on a path to independence, it shouldn’t require a half-million-dollar apartment to achieve that goal.

The price tag of a tiny home is closer to $50,000 and a lot of them can be built in a short amount of time. While a tiny home wouldn’t work for every situation, it could be a first step in getting many of our unhoused neighbors out of tents and their cars.

After Dones’ announced their resignation, the KCRHA scaled down its five-year plan and revised its stance, saying they believe increasing ALL types of temporary housing is necessary to meet the need. Instead of ending unsheltered homelessness in five years, the new goal is to reduce it as much as possible.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Amazon Walkout...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Ursula on Amazon employees planning walkout: ‘Read the room’

Ursula Reutin says Amazon employees need to reconsider the walkout, especially as the company has already cut so many other jobs.

20 hours ago

stop debt crisis...

Dave Ross

Ross: Nobody in D.C. is actually going to stop the debt crisis

I think I’m going to have to accept that the debt crisis is just not as big a deal as all the news coverage is making it out to be.

20 hours ago

taxes national debt Ross...

Dave Ross

Ross: The only way to avoid more taxes might be world peace

Dave Ross: If you want to avoid more taxes, then the dumbest thing you could do would be to cut the new funding for the IRS.

2 days ago

King County Regional Homelessness Authority...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: ‘I don’t have faith’ in King County Regional Homelessness Authority

KIRO Newsradio's Gee Scott said, "I don't have faith" in the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA).

3 days ago

ross trillions taxes stolen...

Dave Ross

Ross: Trillions in taxes are being stolen by the wealthy

I stress this is money that could be collected without raising general tax rates. It’s already owed. It’s been shoplifted from the treasury.

3 days ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 1: Beekeeper and Chairman of The London Beekeepers Association John Chapple...

Dave Ross

Ross: These rooftop gardens are getting a new tenant, bees

Urban rooftop gardens have been around for a long time, but today, they're not just for decoration. They're a crucial part of the green building movement.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ursula: $177M high-rise won’t solve Seattle homeless crisis