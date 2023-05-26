Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Gross: State Senator passes law to screen drug offenders prior to release

May 25, 2023, 6:02 PM

law screen drug offenders...

Republican State Senator Chris Gildon (R-Puyallup). (Photo courtesy of Chris Gildon's WA State Legislation page)

(Photo courtesy of Chris Gildon's WA State Legislation page)

Max Gross's Profile Picture

BY


Producer, Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Republican State Senator Chris Gildon (R-Puyallup) wanted to see legislative guardrails put up around those who struggle with addiction and are set to be released from the criminal justice system through the passing of Senate Bill 5502 — which was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last week.

S.B. 5502 would ensure access to treatment programs for those who are released early from the Department of Corrections.

“A few years ago, the legislature enacted the program called ‘graduated re-entry’, that allows [those being released] to do a portion of the end of their sentence in a community setting,” Gildon told The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “I noticed that there are a number of people who are going to this graduated re-entry Program, who had not received any type of substance use disorder treatment.”

WA Rep. launches task force against fentanyl in central Washington

The new law will do a multitude of things. First, this will require the Department of Corrections to assess any person eligible for release for substance abuse disorder. If they are found to have a disorder, then treatment would become mandatory.

This would ensure that those being released early are not being sent back into the world with a pre-disposition for drug use, which could potentially put them right back in the criminal justice system.

“Whenever they’re in prison, supposedly, ideally, they’re not using drugs. And then a lot of them are released back into the community and they start using again,” Gildon said.

Gildon stated the risk for overdose is rather high for those who have recently been released. He says there have been examples of people dying because they are experiencing a lower tolerance for the drug than in previous instances.

Ultimately, a more proactive approach would be the most beneficial for those in the Department of Corrections.

“Ideally, we could get to a place where the Department of Corrections would start that rehabilitative programming on day one, when the person is entered into custody,” Gildon said. “I think that would be ideal. But we’re not there yet.”

More from Max Gross: Parent concerned over extreme gender theories at Seattle Catholic school

It is encouraging to see a Republican lawmaker get policy passed in this state. Gildon’s law takes an important piece of the puzzle into consideration.

Even though Gildon makes the point this law won’t magically fix everything, it is an important step in potentially reducing the amount of repeat drug offenders in the state.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

washington fentanyl task force...

Frank Sumrall

WA Rep. launches task force against fentanyl in central Washington

In response to the growing wave of fentanyl in the pacific northwest, Congressman Dan Newhouse, created a task force to tackle the crisis.

21 hours ago

drug-sniffing dog fentanyl...

KTTH staff

Drug-sniffing dog almost died after being exposed to fentanyl

A drug-sniffing dog overdosed and almost died coming into contact with fentanyl, the Snohomish County Sheriff's office said.

21 hours ago

Seattle fentanyl...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle partners admit funding fentanyl pipes over treatment

The City of Seattle is funding supplies for fentanyl and other drug addicts without any attempt to push treatment.

2 days ago

Amazon walkout...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Amazon should fire whining employees threatening walkout

For the whiners who decide to walkout on Amazon, I agree that they should stay home. But they'll need to find another job.

3 days ago

Bryan Kohberger...

Bill Kaczaraba

Anne Bremner: ‘I don’t think Bryan Kohberger can get a fair trial’

The trial of Bryan Kohberger is moving forward after the judge entered pleas during Kohberger's arraignment Monday.

3 days ago

Office of Equity Director fired...

KTTH staff

Former WA Office of Equity director responds after separation

Office of Equity Director Karen Johnson was fired by Governor Inslee's administration, as first reported by The Jason Rantz Show.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Gross: State Senator passes law to screen drug offenders prior to release