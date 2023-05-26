Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Middle School shifts to virtual instruction after student contracts measles

May 26, 2023, 7:33 AM | Updated: 7:54 am

cuts schools seattle middle school measles...

Seattle Public Schools is the latest in a series of Western Washington school districts to propose possible layoffs and program cuts because of multimillion-dollar budget deficits for the 2023-2024 school year, according to a new report from The Seattle Times. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Seattle Middle School will be shifting to fully remote learning for four days after a student tested positive for measles.

In a message sent out to families on Thursday, Aki Kurose Middle School said that they would “be moving to remote instruction” to mitigate the risk of any more students getting sick.

Woman with tuberculosis ignores isolation order, takes bus to casino

The school is closed Friday, May 26, preparation time for teachers to shift into their digital classroom, and school will continue online Tuesday, May 30, after the Memorial Day holiday.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” the school said in its announcement. “We are continuing to work with Public Health – Seattle & King County and SPS Coordinated Student Health. We are taking measures to ensure the safety of our staff and students.”

Seattle Public Schools Culinary Services will be providing boxed lunches to students, which will be available for pickup at the school starting Tuesday.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, and red, watery eyes.

“If you don’t have immunity, you can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been,” said Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “The best protection against measles is to get vaccinated. Two doses of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles, and that protection lasts a lifetime.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles and that protection is long-lasting.

Measles can take up to three weeks to develop and often begins with a rash. The virus is easily spread thru the air and contact with bodily fluids.

This case is likely linked to an earlier case of Measles that was detected Saturday, May 20.

Child diagnosed with measles visited Seattle, Pike Place Market

The locations and times of potential exposure to measles before the child was diagnosed are as follows:

  • Aki Kurose Middle School, 3928 S. Graham St. – 5/11, 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 5/12, 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
  • Pike Place Market, 85 Pike St. – 5/13, 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
  • World Market, 2103 Western Ave. – 5/13, 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
  • HopeCentral Pediatrics & Behavioral Health, 3826 S. Othello St. – 5/15, 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

If you think you are in danger of being infected, Public Health advises you to check with your healthcare provider about the status of your measles vaccinations, and if you start developing symptoms, to not go to a hospital or clinic to avoid spreading the disease. Instead, call your healthcare provider to be set up with a measles evaluation.

Students are expected to be able to return to school June 4.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Washington State Patrol experiencing historic staffing shortage

The Washington State Patrol is down over 200 positions and with recruiting classes getting smaller and more troopers reaching retirement age, the agency fears it could be short-staffed for years to come.

8 hours ago

File - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, left, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrive to the White House for a ...

Associated Press

Regulators take aim at AI to protect consumers and workers

As concerns grow over increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, the nation’s financial watchdog says it’s working to ensure that companies follow the law when they’re using AI.

8 hours ago

franklin falls denny creek...

Frank Sumrall

Franklin Falls, Denny Creek closed for the summer

Two popular trails -- Franklin Falls and Denny Creek -- are closing by May 30 in order to kick off construction for its parking lot expansion project.

1 day ago

taco bell hepatitis...

Frank Sumrall

Multiple Taco Bells in Snohomish County struck with hepatitis A case

Snohomish County identified a case of hepatitis A after a staff member who worked at multiple Taco Bell locations within the county tested positive.

1 day ago

Seattle mail thief...

Sam Campbell

Alleged Seattle mail thief caught, authorities searching for others

Prosecutors said they have the man responsible for a series of mail thefts in South Seattle in custody, but there may be more accomplices.

1 day ago

yarborough...

Frank Sumrall

Man found guilty in 1991 cold case murder in Federal Way

Patrick Leon Nicholas was found guilty of murder by a jury for the 1991 cold case murder of Federal Way teen Sarah Yarborough.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Seattle Middle School shifts to virtual instruction after student contracts measles