Seattle Middle School shifts to virtual instruction after student contracts measles

A Seattle Middle School will be shifting to fully remote learning for four days after a student tested positive for measles.

In a message sent out to families on Thursday, Aki Kurose Middle School said that they would “be moving to remote instruction” to mitigate the risk of any more students getting sick.

The school is closed Friday, May 26, preparation time for teachers to shift into their digital classroom, and school will continue online Tuesday, May 30, after the Memorial Day holiday.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” the school said in its announcement. “We are continuing to work with Public Health – Seattle & King County and SPS Coordinated Student Health. We are taking measures to ensure the safety of our staff and students.”

Seattle Public Schools Culinary Services will be providing boxed lunches to students, which will be available for pickup at the school starting Tuesday.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, and red, watery eyes.

“If you don’t have immunity, you can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been,” said Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “The best protection against measles is to get vaccinated. Two doses of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles, and that protection lasts a lifetime.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles and that protection is long-lasting.

Measles can take up to three weeks to develop and often begins with a rash. The virus is easily spread thru the air and contact with bodily fluids.

This case is likely linked to an earlier case of Measles that was detected Saturday, May 20.

The locations and times of potential exposure to measles before the child was diagnosed are as follows:

Aki Kurose Middle School, 3928 S. Graham St. – 5/11, 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 5/12, 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

– 5/11, 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 5/12, 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Pike Place Market, 85 Pike St. – 5/13, 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

– 5/13, 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. World Market, 2103 Western Ave. – 5/13, 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

– 5/13, 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. HopeCentral Pediatrics & Behavioral Health, 3826 S. Othello St. – 5/15, 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

If you think you are in danger of being infected, Public Health advises you to check with your healthcare provider about the status of your measles vaccinations, and if you start developing symptoms, to not go to a hospital or clinic to avoid spreading the disease. Instead, call your healthcare provider to be set up with a measles evaluation.

Students are expected to be able to return to school June 4.