Electric unicycle explodes at Federal Way elementary school

There were no injuries.
Children were evacuated, given plastic fire hats, and sent home for the day.
May 26, 2023, 12:37 PM
(Photo from South King Fire & Rescue)
An electric unicycle exploded at a Federal Way elementary school Thursday, prompting the school to shut down early and send students home.
South King Fire & Rescue tweeted about the incident, saying that a lithium-ion battery in a hoverboard exploded.
Seattle school shifts to virtual after student contracts measles
According to South King Fire, the fireball covered a 25-foot radius. There was minor damage to the school.
Earlier today a local school experienced a small fire due to an exploding lithium-ion battery in a hoverboard. Thankfully no serious injuries. Kids got a day off from school and some cool fire hats! It will take a long time to air out the building. pic.twitter.com/ah1WbyMjuQ
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) May 25, 2023
