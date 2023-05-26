Electric unicycle explodes at Federal Way elementary school

An electric unicycle exploded at a Federal Way elementary school Thursday, prompting the school to shut down early and send students home.

South King Fire & Rescue tweeted about the incident, saying that a lithium-ion battery in a hoverboard exploded.

Seattle school shifts to virtual after student contracts measles

According to South King Fire, the fireball covered a 25-foot radius. There was minor damage to the school.

There were no injuries. Children were evacuated, given plastic fire hats, and sent home for the day.

Earlier today a local school experienced a small fire due to an exploding lithium-ion battery in a hoverboard. Thankfully no serious injuries. Kids got a day off from school and some cool fire hats! It will take a long time to air out the building. pic.twitter.com/ah1WbyMjuQ — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) May 25, 2023