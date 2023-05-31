Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Man shot at Auburn apartment, police say multiple people involved

May 31, 2023, 3:23 PM

auburn apartment shot...

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a Auburn Apartment Complex . (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man was left in critical condition after being shot at an Auburn apartment building Tuesday night, according to the Auburn Police Department.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the Copper Gate Apartment Complex in the 4700 block of Auburn Way N.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are not discussing a motive and are still looking for suspects in Tuesday night’s shooting. Police believed several people may have been involved in the shooting, but no arrests have been made. Officers stated several stolen vehicles were present at the shooting scene.

According to Auburn police, there have been five shootings since Friday.

Burglars equipped with kayaks, wetsuits, rob $20K from Bellevue home

Two arrested in Oregon in connection to an Auburn drive-by shooting

The suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting at an Auburn intersection are now in custody in Oregon.

Kolby Crossley with Auburn Police said officers in Gresham, Ore. — about 16 miles east of Portland — found a boy and girl they believed killed a man in his 20s.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., at the intersection of Auburn Way S and 4th Street SW.

Auburn police said the suspects pulled up alongside their victim, fired multiple shots into the car, and drove off. It remains unclear whether they knew each other or if this was a random act of violence.

Seattle police investigating death at encampment in Highland Park

Seattle police say a homicide investigation is now underway after a suspicious death in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Officers said they found a body around 8 p.m. Tuesday at an encampment along Myers Way South. Police are unsure how the victim died, but observed “signs of trauma” on the victim and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation unit were called to the scene to assist homicide detectives, who will lead the investigation.

Man in Tukwila shoots himself in leg while illegally buying gun

Tukwila Police Department said a man illegally buying a gun accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of S 152nd Street. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot to his thigh.

During their investigation, the man told officers he was there to buy a gun, but according to Tukwila police, the man was a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a gun.

At some point during the purchase, he accidentally shot himself through the thigh. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg until medics arrived and transported him to a hospital.

Officers found the gun in the man’s car. His car was impounded for evidence.

