CRIME BLOTTER

Burglars equipped with kayaks, wetsuits, rob $20K from Bellevue home

May 30, 2023, 3:10 PM

kayak westsuit bellevue robbery...

Photo of a dock in Yarrow Point, Bellevue (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Burglars equipped with kayaks and wetsuits, broke into a home in Bellevue along Lake Washington last Thursday, according to the Clyde Hill Police Department.

At approximately 3:38 a.m. May 25, the burglars forced entry into the back glass door of a home in the 4600 block of 95th Avenue Northeast.

The home was occupied at the time, according to police, as the burglars stole approximately $20,000 in cash from a safe and escaped on kayaks, paddling toward Kirkland.

Police also believe the suspects might have attempted to burglarize two other homes that same morning.

KIRO 7 contributed to this reporting

Burglars equipped with kayaks, wetsuits, rob $20K from Bellevue home