Burglars equipped with kayaks, wetsuits, rob $20K from Bellevue home

Burglars equipped with kayaks and wetsuits, broke into a home in Bellevue along Lake Washington last Thursday, according to the Clyde Hill Police Department.

At approximately 3:38 a.m. May 25, the burglars forced entry into the back glass door of a home in the 4600 block of 95th Avenue Northeast.

The home was occupied at the time, according to police, as the burglars stole approximately $20,000 in cash from a safe and escaped on kayaks, paddling toward Kirkland.

Police also believe the suspects might have attempted to burglarize two other homes that same morning.

At 9:32 a.m. Tuesday morning, Auburn Police officers were called to reports of shots fired in the intersection of Fourth Street Southeast and Auburn Way South, finding a man in his 20s shot and killed by a suspect in a busy Auburn intersection.

According to police, a suspect in a vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s car and fired shots into the car. The victim was in the passenger’s seat when he was shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter has not been found.

Fourth Street Southeast was closed for a time Tuesday as officers collected evidence.

Lincoln Park shooting leaves one injured

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Lincoln Park Saturday night in the 8000 block of Fauntleroy Way Southwest. Officers soon located a juvenile male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers located several shell casings amid evidence of a party which included some property damage. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Man killed in early morning shooting in Seattle’s Alki neighborhood

Seattle Southwest Precinct officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Don Armeni boat ramp in the Alki neighborhood early Sunday morning after a man was reportedly shot. The incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m.

Arriving units found the 49-year-old man, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the SPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to process the scene, along with Homicide detectives who will lead the investigation.

Eastside 7-Eleven stores hit by robberies

Multiple 7-Eleven stores on the Eastside — located in Bothell, Bellevue, and Redmond — were robbed by gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Each robbery occurred within a few hours of each other. Reports of other convenience stores in the area also being robbed popped up as well, including one in Lake Forest Park, where the clerk of a Chevron convenience store stated the employee behind the counter was shaken up after he was robbed at gunpoint.

“We’re working with detectives from both agencies to see if our suspects match the same suspect description,” Meeghan Black with Bellevue Police told KIRO Newsradio.

Bellevue Police is currently investigating whether these robberies are connected, but as of this reporting, that answer is unclear.

No injuries are reported from Lake Forest Park.

KIRO 7 contributed to this reporting