Seattle police shut down 6th Avenue, Cherry Street intersection
May 12, 2024, 9:48 AM
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
Seattle Police Department (SPD) closed down 6th Ave at Cherry Street on Sunday, blocking all lanes heading south or west for an active police scene.
As of 9:15 a.m., the roads are reopened.
.@SeattlePD activity on 6th Ave at Cherry St blocking all SB and EB lanes. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/lFcrLn6P88
— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 12, 2024