CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle police shut down 6th Avenue, Cherry Street intersection

May 12, 2024, 9:48 AM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Police Department (SPD) closed down 6th Ave at Cherry Street on Sunday, blocking all lanes heading south or west for an active police scene.

More on local crime: Man arrested after allegedly using online ads to visit Seattle homes, commit robberies

As of 9:15 a.m., the roads are reopened.

 

