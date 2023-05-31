Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Capitol Hill sandwich spot HoneyHole embroiled in controversy

May 31, 2023, 4:18 PM

honeyhole...

HoneyHole's sign and logo outside its currently-shuttered E. Jefferson Street location (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

HoneyHole, a staple in Capitol Hill’s restaurant scene, has become the subject of several controversies among employees who have been distraught and unhappy with the sandwich eatery’s newest leadership.

“For the last two years under new ownership, hundreds of employees have been retaliated against, harassed, discriminated against, demeaned, degraded, and treated like a subhuman species,” a marketing email from HoneyHole obtained by Capitol Hill Seattle Blog read. “She has made racist comments, taken people off of schedules with no regard for their safety or well-being, and retaliated against employees for calling out one time.”

Kristin and Patrick Rye bought HoneyHole in 2021 after founding brothers Sean and Devon London, alongside co-owner Hannah Roberts, sold the establishment after running it for the previous 22 years. Among the purchase came news of an immediate expansion. With two locations in Capitol Hill — on Pike and Jefferson Street — the Ryes looked at neighborhoods all over Seattle including Burien and Ballard to stretch the sandwich stop’s reach throughout the city.

Iconic Seattle restaurant offers reward for stolen cougar

But now internal issues within the restaurant are surfacing after a significant increase in employee turnover since the Ryes took over.

“[Kristen] has fired employee after employee, manager after manager, and pushes people beyond their limit to the point where they cry,” the email continued. “She has mold in her ice machine and her beer lines, served moldy bread to guests for an entire day, and tried to salvage food which was not stored at temperature in a broken refrigerator. She has also put employees’ lives at risk by not putting in A/C during the summer nor adequate heating in the winter. Don’t support the HoneyHole, take a stand for workers and minorities. Stay tuned for the biggest lawsuit ever.”

According to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, a second email followed the initial one just a few hours later with a subject line reading “We Were Hacked.”

“We have a manager who is no longer with us who felt that it was ok to hack into our marketing system and make some very personal and hurtful accusations,” the follow-up email, from Kristen and Patrick, read.

In an ensuing conversation with Seattle Eater, Kristen stated the first email could even be libel against her, Patrick, and the company. Kristen also admitted employee turnover is high, but claimed it’s due to individual employee circumstances.

“I’ve worked for or with more than two dozen companies in the last 10 years in 30 states and three countries,” Cameron DeWitt Ruiz, who worked at HoneyHole for nine months in 2021-22, told Seattle Eater. “That was by far one of the most negative experiences I’ve had from management ever.”

Multiple employees came forward to Seattle Eater after the email was released to complain about Kristin’s management, an atmosphere of transphobia at the restaurant, and paycheck irregularities that led staff to check their respective pay stubs to make sure they weren’t being shorted.

Payment issues were the most consistent complaint amongst the current and former employees, as they claimed tips weren’t properly distributed while payment for hours logged would come in late or incomplete, never fixed until the employee approached ownership about the issue. And, according to Seattle Eater, they were met with the same response: “Well, everyone’s replaceable.”

Kristen has been open about being new to the restaurant industry, as both they and Patrick came from San Diego and moved to Seattle in 2021. Kristin previously owned a heritage chicken farm before moving into the sandwich business.

Restaurant owner in Tukwila pleads guilty to nearly $1M in wage theft

“My background is in finance and watching the bottom line,” Kristen said in an interview with the Puget Sound Business Journal in 2021. “In that way, I feel very well equipped to run the business end of the restaurant.”

The expansion project for HoneyHole has faltered momentarily as well, as the second location on Jefferson Street had to be shuttered for weeks, according to The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Ownership reiterated their focus is on the business at the original Pike location, with hopes that a reopening could occur by mid-June.

Local News

seattle housing levy...

Frank Sumrall

$970M Seattle Housing Levy moves forward, awaits vote

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda -- alongside a series of affordable housing developers -- announced the renewal of the Seattle Housing Levy.

19 hours ago

Federal Way light rail...

Micki Gamez

Federal Way Link light rail extension delayed until 2026

Federal Way can't catch a break from Sound Transit. Link light rail service will be delayed another year, until 2026.

19 hours ago

i-405...

Bill Kaczaraba

SB I-405 in Renton reopen after rollover collision causes delays

All lanes of southbound I-405 at SR 900 in Renton were blocked Wednesday afternoon after a serious two-car rollover collision.

19 hours ago

auburn apartment shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Man shot at Auburn apartment, police say multiple people involved

A man was left in critical condition after being shot at an Auburn apartment building Tuesday night, according to police.

19 hours ago

Cougar sighting Duvall...

Bill Kaczaraba

Cougar sighting in Duvall concerns some residents

A cougar sighting in Duvall has residents on alert after the big cat was seen by a homeowner last week near Big Rock Field.

19 hours ago

Stranger Things Seattle...

Micki Gamez

Seattle ‘Stranger Things the Experience’ brings Netflix series to life

If you are a fan of the Netflix series Stranger Things, then you have to check out 'Stranger Things the Experience' in Seattle.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Capitol Hill sandwich spot HoneyHole embroiled in controversy