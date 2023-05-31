SB I-405 in Renton reopen after rollover collision causes delays

Update 5:27 p.m.: All lanes have reopened on SB I-405 at SR 900 in Renton. Expect delays as there is a lot of traffic still backed up.

CLEARED: All lanes OPEN on SB I-405 at SR 900 in #Renton. There is a lot of traffic backed up, so expect delays as traffic clears through the area. We appreciate your patience during this closure. https://t.co/yCNdE1sx1n pic.twitter.com/cdU47gz57b — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 1, 2023

Update 4:36 p.m.:

The right lane is now open, according to WSDOT. There is still a significant backup through Bellevue up to SR 520.

2ND UPDATE: SB I-405 AT SR 900 in #RENTON COLLISION The right lane is now open, the left and HOV lanes are still blocked. There is significant traffic backup through Bellevue up to at least SR 520. Expect delays or use alternative routes. https://t.co/iK9jbc87dr pic.twitter.com/PvJrlzMPHr — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 31, 2023

Original story:

All lanes of southbound I-405 at SR 900 in Renton are blocked Wednesday afternoon after a serious two-car rollover collision. Vehicles are being diverted off exit 5, and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials recommend commuters avoid the area.

UPDATE: SB I-405 at SR 900 – FULLY BLOCKED SB I-405 at exit 5 is now fully blocked for a collision.

Fire and State Patrol are at the scene.

Vehicles are being diverted off to exit 5 in #Renton. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES. https://t.co/5QV7osF2IC pic.twitter.com/85uUzNDr6D — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 31, 2023

