Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

SB I-405 in Renton reopen after rollover collision causes delays

May 31, 2023, 4:03 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm

(WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 5:27 p.m.: All lanes have reopened on SB I-405 at SR 900 in Renton. Expect delays as there is a lot of traffic still backed up.

Update 4:36 p.m.:

The right lane is now open, according to WSDOT. There is still a significant backup through Bellevue up to SR 520.

Original story:

All lanes of southbound I-405 at SR 900 in Renton are blocked Wednesday afternoon after a serious two-car rollover collision. Vehicles are being diverted off exit 5, and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials recommend commuters avoid the area.

Visit the MyNorthwest Traffic Map for the latest updates.

This is a developing story.

Local News

seattle housing levy...

Frank Sumrall

$970M Seattle Housing Levy moves forward, awaits vote

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda -- alongside a series of affordable housing developers -- announced the renewal of the Seattle Housing Levy.

18 hours ago

honeyhole...

Frank Sumrall

Capitol Hill sandwich spot HoneyHole embroiled in controversy

HoneyHole has become the subject of controversy among its employees who have been distraught and unhappy with new leadership.

18 hours ago

Federal Way light rail...

Micki Gamez

Federal Way Link light rail extension delayed until 2026

Federal Way can't catch a break from Sound Transit. Link light rail service will be delayed another year, until 2026.

18 hours ago

auburn apartment shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Man shot at Auburn apartment, police say multiple people involved

A man was left in critical condition after being shot at an Auburn apartment building Tuesday night, according to police.

18 hours ago

Cougar sighting Duvall...

Bill Kaczaraba

Cougar sighting in Duvall concerns some residents

A cougar sighting in Duvall has residents on alert after the big cat was seen by a homeowner last week near Big Rock Field.

18 hours ago

Stranger Things Seattle...

Micki Gamez

Seattle ‘Stranger Things the Experience’ brings Netflix series to life

If you are a fan of the Netflix series Stranger Things, then you have to check out 'Stranger Things the Experience' in Seattle.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SB I-405 in Renton reopen after rollover collision causes delays