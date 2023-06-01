Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle teamster union concrete truck drivers take hit in Supreme Court ruling

Jun 1, 2023, 12:18 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Seattle teamsters union...

The Supreme Court ruling could impact union rights in the future. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a blow to organized labor, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a Seattle teamsters union representing concrete truck drivers, which could have wide-reaching effects on how all unions operate.

The court ended a six-year fight between drivers and a major local concrete supplier, Glacier Northwest.

Teamsters reach agreement with concrete suppliers after nearly 1 year of negotiations

The case stemmed from contract negotiations in 2017 between Glacier and the Teamsters Local 174 union, representing the drivers. When negotiations broke down, the union called for a strike. Drivers walked off the job while their trucks were full of concrete, which must be used quickly and can damage the trucks if it’s not.

Glacier said the union timed the strike to create chaos and inflict damage. Glacier not only had to dump the concrete but also pay for the wasted concrete to be broken up and hauled away.

Lawyers for the union had said that in this case, the drivers were instructed to be conscientious when they walked off the job, to bring their full trucks back to Glacier’s facility, and to leave the trucks’ mixing drums spinning so that the concrete would not immediately begin to harden.

Glacier sued the union for damages. The Washington State Supreme Court sided with the union, and the company appealed to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court decision unites conservative and liberal justices

In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court found that because the union representing the drivers did not take sufficient precautions to prevent serious damage to the company’s trucks when they initiated a strike, the concrete company could move ahead with a lawsuit against the union. The Supreme Court ruling united liberal and conservative justices.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that because the union did not take reasonable precautions to protect Glacier’s property, the trial court was wrong to think federal law required dismissing the lawsuit.

“The Union’s actions not only resulted in the destruction of all the concrete Glacier had prepared that day; they also posed a risk of foreseeable, aggravated, and imminent harm to Glacier’s trucks,” Barrett wrote in a decision joined by four other justices. Three more justices agreed with the outcome of the case but did not join Barrett’s opinion.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the federal National Labor Relations Act protects the right to strike but with limits. He said it “does not protect striking employees who engage in the type of conduct alleged here.”

The lone dissenter in the case, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, said the decision would hinder the development of labor law and “erode the right to strike.”

McKenna: SCOTUS case may lead to more power for judges

In her dissent, Jackson wrote: “Workers are not indentured servants, bound to continue laboring until any planned work stoppage would be as painless as possible for their master.”

In a statement, Glacier Northwest’s lawyer, Noel Francisco, said the decision “vindicates the longstanding principle that federal law does not shield labor unions … when they intentionally destroy an employer’s property.”

“It’s only saying that a union may be liable under state law in state court, where it causes intentional damage to an employer’s property,” Joshua Nadreau, partner with Fisher and Phillips Law in Boston said. “And still, they’re only liable if they don’t take reasonable precautions to avoid that damage. So it’s not the case where someone could sort of accidentally find themselves subject to liability and state courts under this decision.”

“The strike is an essential weapon,” said Eric Blanc, a labor researcher and scholar who focuses on strikes. “Companies aren’t a democracy … Without a threat to the bottom line, there’s no incentive for management to heed workers’ demands.”

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement that the union was disappointed in the results of the court’s decision.

“The Supreme Court is not upholding the law, nor is it advancing the American people. Supreme Court justices are ruling on behalf of billionaires alone — the very ones they socialize with at cocktail parties and who they owe their jobs to in the first place,” O’Brien said. “American workers must remember that their right to strike has not been taken away. All workers, union and nonunion alike, will forever have the right to withhold their labor.”

Union accuses Starbucks of unfair labor practices…again

Why is this case important?

Many scholars see the court ruling as overturning a long-standing precedent. By deciding in Glacier’s favor, the court challenged decades of federal labor law preemption doctrine.

The impact on the right to strike is significant, as the Supreme Court has long recognized how central the right to strike is in protecting workers’ bargaining power.

Local News

seattle double homicide...

Frank Sumrall

Charges filed against Georgetown double homicide suspect

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder and assault in a double homicide that took place in Georgetown last January.

16 hours ago

Pierce County tuberculosis...

L.B. Gilbert

Pierce County woman with tuberculosis in custody, treatment optional

A judge ordered law enforcers to arrest a Pierce County woman if she does not start tuberculosis treatment — or prove she is not contagious.

16 hours ago

King County lock box...

L.B. Gilbert

King County offering free lock boxes for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

To mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Public Health -- Seattle and King County announced they will be giving away free gun lock boxes.

16 hours ago

Seattle community court...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison ends Community Court

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced the end of the city's participation in the criminal justice alternative called Community Court.

16 hours ago

leavenworth...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mountain coaster adds to Leavenworth as tourist destination

The Leavenworth Adventure Park is promoted as "the first alpine coaster in Washington state," and it opens in May in Leavenworth.

16 hours ago

Echo Glen juvenile...

Kate Stone

Echo Glen juvenile escapees to remain in custody in Seattle

All seven juvenile escapees from Echo Glen Children's Center will remain in custody in Seattle, following a judge's ruling.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Seattle teamster union concrete truck drivers take hit in Supreme Court ruling