KTTH OPINION

Suits: Amazon employees ‘make it sound like they’re being discriminated against’

Jun 1, 2023, 12:50 PM

amazon workers walkout...

Amazon workers participate in a walkout from Amazon headquarters (Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

(Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

Amazon employees participated in a walkout Wednesday from Seattle headquarters in response to their frustration over the company’s newly implemented return-to-office mandate and other environmental policies.

“They make it sound like they’re being discriminated against because they have to come to work,” Bryan Suits said on KTTH 770 AM.

In addition to the mandate blindsiding the employees, others used the rally to voice their anger and concerns over finding out about the layoffs from news reports and the lack of clarity from senior leaders about the overall mission of the company.

More from Suits: Enabling drug addicts is called ‘harm reduction’ in Seattle

“I’ll stipulate this. If your employer is now requiring you to actually show proof of employment, and you had two and a half or three years off, and this is your introduction to downtown Seattle, that would be shocking,” Suits continued. “I get that if you go from Woodinville, you may be getting your kombucha and your kale salad, and then suddenly, your employer actually expects you to be there physically instead of on Zoom — this would be shocking.”

Listen to Suits’ full breakdown of the walkout here:

KTTH Freedom Series: WA still suffering from crime, homelessness

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6 – 9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

