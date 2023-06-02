Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Former Congressman Don Bonker remembered as a ‘peacemaker’

Jun 2, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

Don Bonker...

Bonker represented Washington's Third District in Congress. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Known as a “peacemaker,” former U.S. Representative Don Bonker, who represented Washington’s 3rd District from 1975-89, has died in Silverdale.

“He did so many wonderful things for Washington state,” Ron Dotzauer, CEO of Strategies 360 and good friend of the representative, said. “He was involved in many environmental issues. Don was a guy who would reach across the aisle and find a way to get to ‘Yes.'”

Bonker was elected to the House in 1974. He worked with environmental groups, industry, ports, and labor to develop policies in an effort to balance jobs and protect the natural environment.

Bonker was 86 and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn, daughter Dawn, son Jon and five grandchildren.

“Dad made a lasting impact through his work, but his love and dedication to our family was even more extraordinary,” Jon Bonker told the Bainbridge Island Review. “He took more pride in the titles ‘Hubby,’ ‘Dad,’ and ‘Papa’ than ‘Congressman.’ He was the rock of our family, our protector, our greatest advocate, and our best friend. We’re devastated by his loss, but we’re grieving with hope because he belonged to Jesus, and we know we’ll see him again.”

Bonker chaired the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on International Economic Policy and Trade and the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Human Rights and International Organizations.

Ross: Republicans are really using the debt crisis to spend more

“He was a difference maker,” Dotzauer said. “He would change the way business was done in Congress and changed it for the better.”

Bonker was also involved in the development of the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge, the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, the expansion of the Olympic National Park to include Point of Arches and Shi Shi Beach, and preservation of the old growth in Willapa Bay.

Bonker continued to make an impact after he left Congress in 1989. He worked on issues like human rights and campaign finance reform. Bonker wrote a memoir in 2020, “A Higher Calling.” It described his public service, faith, and the importance of “moral leadership and decency.”

Local News

queen anne road...

L.B. Gilbert

Utility company damages Queen Anne Ave, partially closing road

A private utility crew damaged a tunnel under a busy block of Queen Anne Avenue, and the road is partially shut down.

10 hours ago

muti-day fire lacey mushroom...

L.B. Gilbert

12-year-old arrested in connection to fire at Lacey mushroom farm

Lacey firefighters are looking at a multi-day fight against a fire that broke out Wednesday at an abandoned mushroom farm.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Two Northshore elementary principals on leave after alleged cocaine use

High on cocaine with a loaded gun – that’s what Redmond police say they saw when they confronted a local elementary school principal at a QFC.

10 hours ago

garfield high school threat...

Lisa Brooks

Garfield High School switches to remote learning Friday after threat

A threat in the area of Garfield High School in Seattle Thursday prompted the school's principal to dismiss classes early.

10 hours ago

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age and Competition, ...

Associated Press

US, Europe working on voluntary AI code of conduct as calls grow for regulation

The United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence as the developing technology triggers warnings

10 hours ago

international theft ring bellevue...

Kate Stone

International theft ring intercepted by Bellevue police

Bellevue police officers have recovered thousands of dollars in merchandise after arresting three suspects in an international organized theft ring.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Former Congressman Don Bonker remembered as a ‘peacemaker’