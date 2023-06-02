Montlake Boulevard SR 520 on-ramps, exits closed this weekend

SR 520 will not be accessible via Montlake Boulevard over the weekend, as both on and off-ramps will be closed.

“Contractors will be rerouting underground drainage systems and other utilities before crews eventually shift Montlake Boulevard to its final configuration later this summer,” Washington State Department of Transportation’s Steve Peer said.

During this closure the bike and pedestrian path will remain open.

This project gets underway Friday at 10 p.m. and reopens by Monday at 5 a.m.

Also, the westbound SR 520 exit ramp to East Roanoke Boulevard remains closed through Saturday, June 17.

Unfortunately, one of the main detours is Montlake Boulevard which is closed all weekend. Options include northbound I-5 to the NE 45th Street exit, heading east, and taking Roosevelt Way across the University Bridge.

If you take southbound I-5, you’ll want to exit at Mercer Street. At the bottom of the off-ramp, take a right on Fairview Avenue, follow that to Eastlake Avenue, and that will take you to East Roanoke.

