FELIKS BANEL

KIRO Newsradio’s Feliks Banel wins Northwest Regional Emmy

Jun 5, 2023, 10:36 AM

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

KIRO Newsradio’s Feliks Banel brought home another big award, winning an Emmy for his historical coverage with the Seattle Channel.

Banel, a long-time contributor to KIRO Newsradio with his local history segment ‘All Over the Map,’ is also a freelance producer at the Seattle Channel where he worked on “In Search of the Missing Sand Point Aviators.”

More from Feliks Banel: Gold Mines, Old Forts and other Northwest history mapped by Oregon man

Feliks won the 2023 Northwest Regional Emmy in the category of Human Interest – Short Form Content. He was also nominated for his work on CityStream: Daybreak Star Programs Powwows and New Connections.

You can watch the award-winning story above or read Feliks’ write-up on the topic here.

You can hear Feliks every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien, read more from him here, and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea, please email Feliks here.

