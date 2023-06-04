Close
New details in 12-year-old arrested for alleged arson at Lacey mushroom farm

Jun 4, 2023, 3:52 AM | Updated: Jun 5, 2023, 10:22 am

muti-day fire lacey mushroom...

A fire at an abandoned mushroom farm sends smoke skyward, visible for miles around (Photo from Lacey Fire Department)

(Photo from Lacey Fire Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

According to court documents released Friday, new details show what lead up to the alleged arson of a former mushroom farm in Lacey by a 12-year-old girl last Thursday.

As soon as reports of the fire were first received, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office received a Snapchat photo of the 12-year-old standing inside the office of one of the buildings at the mushroom farm, which was on fire.

12-year-old girl arrested in connection to Lacy Mushroom fire

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office officials said that other students received the same Snapchat picture and called the office.

She had a lighter in her hand and fire at her feet.

According to a witness, the 12-year-old and another girl were seen walking eastbound on Steilacoom Road between fourth and fifth periods. The witness told deputies the girls were talking about how they were “too high” to put out the fire.

Another witness told deputies she went to the abandoned mushroom farm with the two girls, where they found papers in an upstairs office area. The witness said she left before anything was lit on fire.

On May 31, Lacey officers responded to a report of an assault near where the fire would later occur.

Officers were told by the respondent that her niece had been assaulted by the 12-year-old and another girl, who was about 17 years old. The niece had bruises around her eyes and scratches and bruises on her head, chin, and legs. Her nose may have been fractured or broken as well.

The niece said the 12-year-old and her friend believed the niece had stolen her phone.

The niece said she had been walking home from school when the 12-year-old and 17-year-old approached her from behind. After they spoke, the niece walked away, but the 17 year old pulled her hair, causing her to fall to the ground.

While the niece was on the ground, the 12-year-old and 17-year-old allegedly punched, kicked, and slapped her multiple times.

The niece said she went into a fetal position and didn’t fight back.

However, shortly after officers spoke with the niece, Thurston County deputies received a video of the assault, which appeared to happen in a home.

The video showed the niece being hit with a broom, and she was pushed down a flight of stairs. She’s then dragged back up the stairs and struck several more times.

The girl was arrested Friday, June 2, and faces charges of arson, assault, and unlawful imprisonment. Lacey Fire and Lacey Police will continue their investigation into the incident.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

