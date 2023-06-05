Close
LOCAL NEWS

WA State Republican chair Caleb Heimlich stepping down

Jun 5, 2023, 4:05 PM

Caleb Heimlich...

Caleb Heimlich has been the WA State GOP Chairman for the past five years. (WA State Republicans)

(WA State Republicans)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The chair of the state Republican party, Caleb Heimlich, is stepping down.

Heimlich, 37, is one of the youngest state party chairs in the United States. He said he wants to spend more time with his family.

Medved: Biden v. Trump is ‘a depressing prospect to most Americans’

“I’ve done my time at the party,” Heimlich told The Center Square in a phone interview.

According to the Washington State Republican Party website:

Born and raised in Puyallup, Caleb graduated high school with his Associate’s Degree from Pierce Community College through the running start program. He went on to graduate Hillsdale College Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Political Economy. Upon graduation, he worked for Americans for Prosperity in Washington DC and then for AFP in Washington State organizing grassroots activists. That led to being hired as the Political Director of the WSRP in 2011, and promoted to Executive Director in 2013.

Heimlich has led the Washington State Republican Party since 2018. He said he’s leaving the party organization in good financial shape, with approximately $500,000 in the bank for political funding.

WA AG settles neglect, document withholding case for $3.1M

Heimlich said his resignation is effective on Aug. 12 when a new party chair will be elected in what he anticipates will be a “smooth transition.”

He didn’t offer up any specifics on what he will be doing after he leaves the job, but said a run for public office is not out of the question.

